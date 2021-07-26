The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and one imported case. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said seven of the local cases were reported in Taipei and five in New Taipei City.
Five of them tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and the infection sources of 10 cases have been identified, he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The infection source of only one case was unclear and was being investigated — the lowest number of such daily cases since a local outbreak began in the middle of May, Chen said, adding that this indicates that the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is under control.
However, the global COVID-19 situation is still serious, and everyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, should still keep their guard up, he said.
“Unless there are dramatic changes in the effects of medication or vaccines, or new COVID-19 variants, wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and social distancing will be part of our normal lives,” he said.
The imported case is a Taiwanese woman who returned from Myanmar, the CECC said.
Meanwhile, Chen said motels and hotels are required to notify the police if their guests hold parties or other types of gatherings that could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
If they fail to alert the police, they could face fines or penalties from local authorities, according to the Act for the Development of Tourism (發展觀光條例) and the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), he said.
If the behavior is considered a serious offense and “in violation of public order and social morality, or causing damage to national interests,” local authorities can suspend the hoteliers’ operations, or revoke their operating licenses or registration certificates, he said.
Among the 14,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan from May 11 to yesterday morning, 87.6 percent have been released from isolation, CECC data showed.
The CECC was asked if healthcare facilities can resume some elective surgeries, as such operations were suspended since May to maintain sufficient medical capacity.
Chen said there are 457 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, so there are sufficient COVID-19 hospital rooms available.
The center has notified hospitals that they may gradually resume postponed medical procedures according to level of urgency, granted that they reserve a certain number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, he said.
MEDIGEN: The vaccine must also be reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before it is added to the national vaccination program An emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for people aged 20 and older was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a specialists’ meeting was held at the FDA on Sunday to review Medigen’s application to manufacture and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine, and the panel approved it. FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said the meeting consisted of 21 specialists from the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, pharmacy, toxicology, clinical medicine, public health, law and medical ethics. There were no major concerns over
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
‘BREAKTHROUGH’: All countries should be free to pursue closer ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy, a major economy, and a force for good in the world, the AIT said Taiwan is to establish a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first office in Europe to be called Taiwanese, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday. “It is an important diplomatic breakthrough,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Facebook, thanking diplomatic personnel for the significant achievement. To expand the nation’s relations with central and eastern Europe, especially with Baltic nations, the government decided to establish the office in Vilnius, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told an online news conference. The plan signals progress in Taiwan-Europe relations, as it has been 18 years since the nation last opened an office on the
TARGET RAISED: The CECC said vaccination coverage has reached 24.35%, while Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government hopes for 30% by the end of July The government has signed a contract to buy an additional 36 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1 million of which are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday, as it updated its vaccination target to 30 percent coverage by the end of the month. The two-year deal with the US company covers “prime series” vaccines and future booster shots to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying during an Executive Yuan meeting in Taipei. In the two weeks since vaccine registration opened, more than 9.8