The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 14 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, four imported cases and six deaths.
Of the local cases, eight were male and six female with an onset of symptoms between Wednesday last week and Wednesday, the center said.
Nine of the cases were reported in Taipei, three in Taoyuan and two in New Taipei City, it said, adding that 11 of the cases had known sources of infection, while three were under investigation.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The imported cases were two Indonesian fishermen in their 20s who arrived together from Indonesia on May 12, an Afghan man in his 40s who arrived from Afghanistan on July 1 and a Dutch man in his 40s who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, it said.
The center said that it had identified four contacts of the Indonesians, who tested positive three days after completing their 14-day quarantine, while no contacts were listed for the other two imported cases.
The deaths were five women and one man aged 60 to 89 with underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 between May 26 and June 30, and died between Tuesday last week and Tuesday, it said.
Yesterday’s COVID-19 cases brought the total in Taiwan to 15,346 — 13,900 of which were domestic infections reported since May 15, when the nation first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day — while the number of deaths from COVID-19 totaled 759, including 747 since May 15.
As of yesterday, 12,083 people, or 85.7 percent of the 14,103 COVID-19 cases confirmed between May 11 and Tuesday, had been released from quarantine after being deemed no longer infectious by doctors, the center said.
Separately yesterday, the Taipei City Epidemic Command Center told a news conference that six of the city’s nine local cases occurred in Wanhua District (萬華), while one each occurred in Datong (大同), Zhongshan (中山) and Wenshan (文山) districts.
The Taipei command center also released the places that two of the cases visited in their daily activities.
One — case No. 15,424 — visited Costco’s Neihu District (內湖) store from 2:25 to 2:45 on Saturday, and a Pxmart on Donghu Road in Neihu from 8:07pm to 8:20pm on Monday, the center said.
The person also visited IKEA’s Neihu branch from 2:50pm to 5:40pm on Saturday and again from 5pm to 5:40pm on Sunday, it added.
The other one — case No. 15,426 — visited a motorcycle shop on Guangzhou Street in Wanhua from 12:50pm to 1:10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, and worked at a Pxmart on Changsha Street Sec 2 in Wanhua from 1pm to 11:30pm on Tuesday to Thursday last week, the center said.
People who visited the same locations should monitor their health and seek medical attention if symptoms appear, the city government said.
