Hualien County was yesterday struck by more than 30 shallow earthquakes, with a few homes damaged, although there were no reports of injuries.
The earthquake swarm began with a magnitude 5.2 tremor at 6:52am, with the epicenter 5.1km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 5.9km. From 6:53am to 8:08pm, it was followed by 38 aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 5, Central Weather Bureau data showed.
Eighteen tremors occurred from 6:52am to 7:48am, the bureau said.
Photo: Wang Chin-yi, Taipei Times
The quakes were at most 30km deep, putting them in the “very shallow” category, it said.
Residents reported hearing a loud subterranean rumbling.
In downtown Hualien, walls of some homes fell.
Seismology Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said that the shaking was aftershocks from a series of earthquakes on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
The rapid succession of events yesterday was unusual, Chen said, adding that more aftershocks might occur over the next week.
Most of the aftershocks would be magnitude 3 to 4, with the largest possibly reaching magnitude 5, he said.
A magnitude 5.5 aftershock is unlikely, he said, citing the region’s seismic history.
Bureau data showed that four earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 or larger have occurred since 1973, when the agency started using more advanced seismometers.
A magnitude 6.5 quake occurred in 1990, the largest recorded in the area.
“Although earthquakes occur frequently in this region, people should not worry, as the risk of a large earthquake is low,” Chen said, adding that such low-level releases of energy accumulating in tectonic plates is a welcome sign.
Like the quakes last week, yesterday’s were caused by the collision between the Philippine Sea and Eurasian tectonic plates, with the oceanic plate subducting beneath the continental plate, Chen said.
The epicenters of yesterday’s quakes were between south of Jian Township (吉安) and north of Shoufong Township (壽豐), Chen said, adding that the area is a north-south geologically fragmented zone that is tilted to the west.
The area’s quakes should have similar sequences, as they occur under similar conditions, he said.
As of yesterday, the bureau had recorded 22 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5 this year, close to the annual average of 23 to 25, Chen said, adding that 80 percent of them were detected in Hualien.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) on Saturday won her third Wimbledon women’s doubles title when she and Belgian partner Elise Mertens defeated Russia’s Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. “It’s not always easy to play in the final, and the opponent will fight super hard,” Hsieh said ahead of the match. “We all know it’s the last match so we will fight until the last point definitely.” Her determination paid off for the third-seeded pair, who were competing in their fifth tournament together. They saved two match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. Unseeded Kudermetova and Vesnina had two match points
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
People in the ninth and 10th priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who have registered to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the national online vaccination booking system before 5pm today, could be eligible to be inoculated as early as Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center on Thursday announced that the vaccination booking system was officially available for eligible vaccine recipients nationwide to register and choose the brand of COVID-19 vaccine they would prefer to receive. The next round of vaccinations has been expanded to include the ninth priority group — people aged 18 to 64 who have
PRIVATE EFFORT: The shots are to arrive by the end of September and the firms have not mentioned reserving doses for their employees, the minister of health said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密)-affiliated Yonglin Foundation yesterday said they would each donate 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the government. The companies announced the donations in two separate postings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where their shares are traded. The announcements came after Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co (上海復星醫藥集團), which distributes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, said a day earlier that it had signed deals with the companies. The government late last month authorized the two tech companies to purchase up to 10 million