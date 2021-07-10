The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 32 new local cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
While the figures were higher than on Thursday, the overall
COVID-19 situation is easing, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Among the new local cases, 19 were in Taipei, 11 in New Taipei City and two in Taoyuan, center data showed.
Fourteen cases had a clear source of infection, it showed.
The 12 deaths are eight men and four women, aged from their 40s to their 80s, and they died between Wednesday last week and Thursday, it showed.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Ten of them had chronic diseases, and three of them died from causes unrelated to COVID-19, the center said.
Since the CECC on Thursday announced that local governments could lift certain disease prevention measures imposed through a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, many people have voiced questions about the details of the policy.
Some social media users said that the CECC has eased curbs on hiking, while leaving curbs on water activities in place, because of political bias: Mountains are green, the color of the Democratic Progressive Party, while the sea is blue, the color of the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
Chen denied the accusations.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), the center’s deputy head, said that mask wearing is possible while hiking, but impossible while swimming.
Regarding a virus cluster linked to three markets in Taipei, CECC data showed that the number of cases totaled 237.
Among them, 123 were linked to venues of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp in Wanhua (萬華) and Zhongshan (中山) districts, while 114 were linked to Huannan Market in Wanhua, it showed.
The CECC and the Taipei City Government on Friday last week set up a joint mission to curb the outbreaks at the markets.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that three cases were infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, one with the Alpha variant, one with the Gamma variant and one is under investigation
The variants of 10 cases could not be determined due to excessive cycle threshold values, he said, adding that cases with high cycle threshold values are less infectious.
As of yesterday, the nation had recorded 15,185 cases of COVID-19 and 730 deaths.
WASHINGTON COMMENTS: A US official said that Taiwan has a right to peace and should have an international role, but that the US does not support independence The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive