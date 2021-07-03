CECC reports 57 cases, 15 deaths

LOCATING CONTACTS: An additional 41 cases were linked to an outbreak at a Taipei market, but were ‘not yet’ included in the center’s daily figures, the CECC said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 57 new local cases of COVID-19, and 15 deaths, while outlining its plans to curb infections linked to Taipei’s Huannan Market (環南市場).

Among the local cases, Taipei reported 29, followed by New Taipei City with 15, while Hsinchu County reported four cases, Taoyuan and Keelung three each, Taichung two and Hsinchu City one, the center said.

The 15 deaths were eight men and seven women in their 40s to 80s, all of whom had a history of chronic illness, except a woman in her 40s, the center said.

A vendor at Huannan Market in Taipei’s Wanhua District yesterday leaves her stall as disinfection personnel announce the closure of the market for cleaning, after 41 vendors tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

More local COVID-19 cases have been reported in Taipei after the city government on Thursday started performing large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at Huannan Market in Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing.

At least 41 infections were identified through the testing, but they were “not yet” included in yesterday’s figures, Chen said, adding that more investigation was required to clarify the precise scope of the outbreak.

The market’s operations would be suspended for three days, he said, calling on vendors and employees to avoid travel and await instructions from health authorities.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, left, stands next to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Chen holds up a sign announcing the establishment of a joint Central Epidemic Command Center-Taipei City Government command mission to address a cluster of COVID-19 infections at the city’s Huannan Market. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

A virus testing station would be set up at the market to accelerate screening, Chen said, adding that he had visited the site alongside Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in the morning.

The CECC and the Taipei City Government have established a joint command mission, which is headed by Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Victor Wang (王必勝), who is the center’s medical response division deputy head, Chen said.

Taipei was required to complete a footprint investigation of confirmed cases reported from the market by 5pm yesterday, Chen said, adding that the city would today have to isolate all the contacts of the confirmed cases, while arranging virus tests for the contacts.

People who had visited the market or the neighborhood it is in would receive a text message urging them to be tested if they showed symptoms of COVID-19, he added.

The neighborhood is demarcated as a block bordered by Wanban Bridge (萬板大橋) and Huatsui Bridge (華翠大橋) — both connecting Wanhua and New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) — as well as an expressway along the Sindian River (新店溪), the CECC said.

As of 6:30pm yesterday, more than 80,000 text messages had been sent to people who had visited the area after June 8, the center said.

Asked about Ko’s strategy of using rapid tests kits before administering PCR tests, Chen said that having a quick response is crucial and that PCR tests would be more efficient.

It is difficult to determine if any virus response strategy is absolutely correct or wrong, Chen said.

Chen said that no new cases have been reported in Pingtung County, where as of Thursday there had been 15 cases recorded caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.