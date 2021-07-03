The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 57 new local cases of COVID-19, and 15 deaths, while outlining its plans to curb infections linked to Taipei’s Huannan Market (環南市場).
Among the local cases, Taipei reported 29, followed by New Taipei City with 15, while Hsinchu County reported four cases, Taoyuan and Keelung three each, Taichung two and Hsinchu City one, the center said.
The 15 deaths were eight men and seven women in their 40s to 80s, all of whom had a history of chronic illness, except a woman in her 40s, the center said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
More local COVID-19 cases have been reported in Taipei after the city government on Thursday started performing large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at Huannan Market in Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing.
At least 41 infections were identified through the testing, but they were “not yet” included in yesterday’s figures, Chen said, adding that more investigation was required to clarify the precise scope of the outbreak.
The market’s operations would be suspended for three days, he said, calling on vendors and employees to avoid travel and await instructions from health authorities.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
A virus testing station would be set up at the market to accelerate screening, Chen said, adding that he had visited the site alongside Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in the morning.
The CECC and the Taipei City Government have established a joint command mission, which is headed by Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Victor Wang (王必勝), who is the center’s medical response division deputy head, Chen said.
Taipei was required to complete a footprint investigation of confirmed cases reported from the market by 5pm yesterday, Chen said, adding that the city would today have to isolate all the contacts of the confirmed cases, while arranging virus tests for the contacts.
People who had visited the market or the neighborhood it is in would receive a text message urging them to be tested if they showed symptoms of COVID-19, he added.
The neighborhood is demarcated as a block bordered by Wanban Bridge (萬板大橋) and Huatsui Bridge (華翠大橋) — both connecting Wanhua and New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) — as well as an expressway along the Sindian River (新店溪), the CECC said.
As of 6:30pm yesterday, more than 80,000 text messages had been sent to people who had visited the area after June 8, the center said.
Asked about Ko’s strategy of using rapid tests kits before administering PCR tests, Chen said that having a quick response is crucial and that PCR tests would be more efficient.
It is difficult to determine if any virus response strategy is absolutely correct or wrong, Chen said.
Chen said that no new cases have been reported in Pingtung County, where as of Thursday there had been 15 cases recorded caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned
GREATER INFECTION RISK: To curb the Delta variant, stores, restaurants and markets in two villages have been closed, with the government delivering food to homes The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced enhanced measures for preventing the spread of the Delta virus variant associated with a cluster of infections in Pingtung County, as it reported 78 locally transmitted cases and 13 deaths. Twelve confirmed cases have been linked to a grandfather and grandson who returned from Peru and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant during home quarantine in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山). The cluster’s index case is a local taxi driver, the CECC said. Contact tracing found that a passenger and two members of his family had also contracted COVID-19, and that the two family
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Eight people in a cluster of 12 cases in Pingtung County have now been confirmed to have the Delta variant, while the remaining four likely have it The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 88 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and nine deaths, and confirmed that two more cases from a cluster in Pingtung County had the Delta variant. Among the 88 local cases, 48 are males and 40 are females, aged from under five to over 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Twenty-seven of them tested positive while under isolation or upon ending isolation, he added. New Taipei City reported the most cases at 41, followed by Taipei with 33; Tainan with eight; Taoyuan with three; and Hsinchu City and Nantou
WAKE-UP CALL: A Japanese defense official’s call to protect Taiwan as a democratic country drew the ire of Beijing, which took umbrage at the use of the word ‘country’ Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration, and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect it “as a democratic country.” Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and US, to follow a “one China” policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. “Was it right?” he asked at the online event, referring to how future generations would judge policymakers on the issue. “I don’t