The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 3 COVID-19 alert has been extended by two weeks until July 12, while it reported 104 locally transmitted cases and 24 deaths.
The alert was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15, and expanded nationwide on May 19. It was originally due to end on Monday next week, but it was extended for the third time yesterday.
“The level 3 alert will continue to be implemented until July 12,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference at noon.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
“Although the situation has improved during the alert period, it has not reached our goal yet,” said Chen, who heads the CECC. “Let us all continue to endure it for two more weeks and do our best to hopefully achieve a more stable situation after July 12.”
All of the restrictions remain the same, but six measures require enhanced implementation, Chen said.
The six measures include “conducting precise contact tracing” to identify close contacts and place them under isolation as soon as possible, he said, adding that it became more difficult to implement precise contact tracing and prompt isolation when local infections rapidly increased last month, but the situation has improved.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Immediate isolation can reduce virus transmission within households, but it can be difficult to cut chains of infection if contact tracing to identify close contacts at workplaces or in social circles is not thorough, he said.
The second measure — mandatory testing of people ending home isolation or quarantine — was announced on Tuesday, while the third is accelerating vaccinations in high-risk groups to reduce infections, serious complications and deaths, he said.
The fourth is “wide screening,” which includes performing tests at local community stations or at companies, as well as the use of at-home test kits, which came on the market yesterday, he said.
The fifth measure is “improving treatment of serious cases of COVID-19,” including importing medication and having experts discuss treatment methods regularly, he said, adding that the last measure is launching a special health monitoring program for the daily necessities sector, mainly markets.
Reporters asked whether the alert extension was due to cluster infections that have been reported at several venues in Taipei in the past week, including 54 cases linked to Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co (台北農產運銷) and 47 cases at a long-term care center in Shilin District (士林).
The clusters were considered, but the decision was “not directly linked to them,” Chen said, although he added that contact tracing in response to the clusters was not thoroughly implemented.
Hopefully, accurate contact tracing and prompt isolation would be improved in the next two weeks, he said.
The CECC reported 104 local infections, 45 males and 59 females aged from under five to over 90, whose symptoms emerged between June 10 and Tuesday.
New Taipei City reported 45 cases, Taipei 22, Hsinchu County and Kaohsiung nine each, Taoyuan seven, Miaoli County four, Keelung three, Yilan County two, and Changhua, Nantou and Pingtung counties one each, CECC data showed.
Of the 24 deaths, 15 were men and nine were women, with their ages ranging from 40 to 90, the data showed.
All but one of them had underlying health conditions, the data showed.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesperson, said that six people from Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Xiamen, China.
Four of them were confirmed cases in Taiwan and had been released from isolation, while the other two tested negative more than once in Taiwan, Chuang said.
The CECC would conduct contact tracing to identify their close contacts in Taiwan, he said.
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at
HELPING HAND: Vaccine eligibility can likely be widened to cover pregnant women now that the nation has more vaccine doses than it planned for, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan yesterday received a shipment of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, obtaining its largest single batch of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year. A cargo plane of Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) carrying the Moderna Inc vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4:30pm, after leaving Memphis, Tennessee, early on Saturday, US time. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were at the airport to welcome the plane. The vaccines were transported to a cold chain logistics center, where they would be inspected
‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’: The US is donating the shots without any political or economic conditions, and with the singular aim of saving lives, a senior US official said The US was yesterday to ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as US President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world. The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine would leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan’s national carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), early
VULNERABLE: The CECC has been moving older infected people or those with underlying health conditions, who were in isolation, to hospitals for better health monitoring The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily count since the nationwide level 3 alert was issued last month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 75 local infections are 35 males and 40 females, aged from under five to over 80, and they began experiencing symptoms between June 8 and Sunday. New Taipei City reported 38 cases, followed by Taipei with 22, Taoyuan with five, Miaoli County with three, Keelung and Taichung with two each, and Kaohsiung, Yunlin County and Changhua County with one each, CECC