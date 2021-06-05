Hong Kong police yesterday detained one of the organizers of the annual vigil commemorating Beijing’s Tiananmen Square Massacre, as authorities sought to prevent any show of pro-democracy on the anniversary.
About 7,000 officers were placed on standby to stamp out any attempt to hold a mass candlelight vigil that Hong Kongers have attended in their thousands each anniversary for the past three decades.
The first arrest came early yesterday morning when lawyer Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤), one of the few remaining prominent democracy campaigners not already in jail or in exile, was detained by four police officers outside her work.
Photo: AFP
Chow, 37, is one of the vice chairs of the Hong Kong Alliance, which organizes the annual vigil.
Police confirmed that two people — Chow and a 20-year-old male — had been arrested on suspicion of publicizing an unlawful assembly through social media posts.
“Their online remarks involved advertising and calling on others to participate or attend banned public activities,” Hong Kong Police Senior Superintendent Law Kwok-hoi (羅國凱) told reporters.
Photo: Bloomberg
Huge crowds have traditionally gathered in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary of Chinese troops crushing peaceful democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Hundreds were killed in the crackdown, by some estimates more than 1,000.
Under a “one country, two systems” policy that was meant to give Hong Kong more freedoms, the territory was the only place in China where large-scale commemorations were tolerated, and the huge crowds massed each year in Victoria Park.
Authorities banned this year’s gathering citing the COVID-19 pandemic — although Hong Kong has not recorded an untraceable local transmission in more than a month.
Last year’s vigil was also denied permission because of the pandemic, but thousands defied the ban and rallied inside the park anyway.
Police threw cordons around Victoria Park, keeping crowds out and leaving the venue free of candle-carrying mourners for the first time in 32 years.
People who approached the park were stopped and searched, while officers used loud hailers and signs to call for people to disperse from nearby streets.
Some officers displayed signs warning chanting crowds that they were in breach of Hong Kong’s National Security Law, which Beijing imposed last year to stamp out dissent.
At the University of Hong Kong, students took part in an annual washing of the Pillar of Shame sculpture, which was erected to remember the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown. Charles Kwok (郭永皓), the president of the students’ union, said the event was legal.
“In cleaning the Pillar of Shame, we shall learn how our predecessors defended the freedom of expression before, and we shall not easily give up,” Kwok said.
Unable to muster en masse, many Hong Kong residents still found other ways to mourn the dead.
At 8pm — the time when candles are traditionally lit — some residents shone mobile phone lights in the districts of Causeway Bay and Mongkok, according to reporters at the scene.
Others produced candles and lit them where they stood, while some attended memorials at churches across the city that said they would open their doors to mourners.
“I used to commemorate June 4 at Victoria Park, but this year it is not safe to go to there,” a 35-year-old office worker, who gave her name as Beth, said outside a Catholic church in Sai Wan Ho district.
“I am not Catholic, I usually never attend mass or go to church. I just want to be part of this special occasion and commemorate because I think it is important,” she added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for “a full accounting of all those killed, detained, or missing.”
Additional reporting by AP
SLOWING: The virus’ Rt value, which predicts the number of people a patient could infect, has dropped to 1.02 and must fall below one for the outbreak to be under control The local COVID-19 situation is at a critical threshold, but it can hopefully be brought under control in the next couple of weeks, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday. The center made the remarks after reporting 274 locally transmitted cases, 73 backlogged cases and 15 deaths. Of the 274 local infections, 129 are male and 145 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began showing symptoms between April 29 and Sunday, he said. Of the 73 backlogged cases, 36 are male and
STILL SPREADING: The daily case counts have not improved much and many cases had visited markets, so people should be especially vigilant, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 320 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, 166 backlogged cases and 21 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that among the 320 local infections, 169 are male and 151 are female, from under the age of five to over 90. They began displaying symptoms from May 7 to Friday, he said. Of the 486 cases reported yesterday, 224 live in New Taipei City, followed by Taipei with 168 cases, Taichung with 33, Taoyuan with 19, Keelung with 14, Taitung and Yilan counties with five each, and Hualien and Chiayi
NEW VIOLENCE: Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said a suspect with COVID-19 damaged his room and escaped, but he was later caught by police The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 372 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 177 backlogged cases and 12 deaths. Of the new local cases, 207 are male and 165 female, aged under five to over 90, with an onset of symptoms between May 2 and Tuesday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the 177 backlogged cases, 96 are male and 81 are female, aged under five to over 80, with an onset of symptoms between May 13 and Sunday. Chen said that of the 549 local infections, New Taipei City reported the most, with
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,