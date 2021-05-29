The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 297 new local COVID-19 cases, 258 backlogged cases and 19 deaths.
While the center’s disease prevention measures over the past two weeks have helped reduce the spread of the disease, they have not been able to curb the outbreak, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
The daily number of local cases over the past two weeks has remained consistent, showing no sign of declining, Chen said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The center’s priorities are to speed up virus screening in infection hot spots and identify more potential case in local communities, he added.
Of the new local cases, 157 are male and 140 are female, with the onset of their symptoms between April 29 and Thursday, Chen said.
New Taipei City had the most locally transmitted cases at 136, followed by Taipei with 94, Taoyuan with 21, Taichung with 10, Hualien County with nine and Changhua County with seven, the center’s data showed.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Keelung and Tainan had six cases each, Chiayi City had two, and Hsinchu county and city, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, Taitung and Nantou counties had one each, the data showed.
The center also reported 19 deaths — 14 men and five women, aged 40 to 80.
Among the fatalities, 13 had chronic diseases, ranging from high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, heart disease, cerebral stroke, kidney disorders or combinations of illnesses; two did not have any chronic disease; and the medical histories of the remaining four were being reviewed, the center said.
Photo: CNA
Of the 258 backlogged cases, 133 are male and 125 are female, with the onset of their symptoms from May 11 to Thursday, center data showed.
Among them, 141 are from New Taipei City, 114 from Taipei, two from Changhua and one from Taoyuan, the data showed.
Regarding the total 555 cases reported yesterday, 110 have been linked to an outbreak in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), while another nine had visited teahouses in the district; one was linked to a civic club; 181 were linked to existing infection sources; 111 are still being investigated; and 143 have no identifiable infection source yet, the center said.
After many hospitals in Taipei, including National Taiwan University Hospital, called for patients to be sent to hospitals in other areas, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that despite a problem of patient distribution among hospitals, the nation’s medical capacity is sufficient.
At the 180 hospitals devoted to treating COVID-19 patients, 9,015 beds are occupied, while 7,380 remain open, including 1,183 beds in New Taipei City, 682 in Taipei, 445 in Taoyuan and 163 in Keelung, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the CECC said that it would allow companies to use rapid COVID-19 testing on their employees, but that the tests would have to be administered by medical personnel and that plans were not yet final.
With the rapid escalation of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the CECC, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have discussed calls by some Taiwanese corporations to be allowed to screen their employees for the disease.
The agencies have tasked the Ministry of Economic Affairs with drafting a proposal on the issue, with recommendations on whether employers should be allowed to require the tests and how to deal with false positive results.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is also the CECC deputy head, said yesterday that the CECC had already “agreed in principle” to the idea.
Additional reporting by CNA
DELAYED REPORTING: An additional 400 cases were integrated into the past week’s reports and the updated figures showed that new infections peaked on Monday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 321 new local COVID-19 infections and two deaths, while an additional 400 cases that had been delayed in reporting have been added to the daily confirmed cases reported from Sunday last week to Friday. Two imported cases were also confirmed yesterday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The 400 delayed cases have been added to the previously reported cases following “regression calibration,” he said. Of the 321 new cases, 162 are male and 159 are female, with the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranging from Monday last
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and