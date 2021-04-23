Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station.
The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct.
Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office.
Photo: Liu Ching-hou, Taipei Times
Near the station, Yang allegedly had an argument with a group of young people — described as clad in black clothing — before yelling at them to be quiet and following it up with curse words.
A quarrel ensued and the group allegedly drew closer to Yang to continue the dispute.
Yang felt threatened and ran to the station to get away from the group.
Video footage shows the young men running after Yang and chasing him right into the precinct.
One of them, a 22-year-old surnamed Hsu (徐), is shown knocking objects off a table, including a desktop computer, which was damaged when it fell to the floor.
Later, when reporters asked the young men how they could be so brazen as to take their quarrel into a police station, barging past the duty officers, Hsu said that they were unaware that Yang was a police instructor, because he was wearing street clothes.
He and his friends thought that Yang was a local hoolum provoking a fight and who then ran to hide in the station, Hsu said, adding that “it was all a big misunderstanding.”
Hsu said that he got riled up when Yang swore at them and that, when they ran into the station, he bumped the computer by accident.
After the media reports surfaced, Hsu and a dozen of his friends went to the precinct to apologize, submitting a “letter of repentance” to explain what had happened and offering to pay for the damage, investigators said.
Background checks showed that the young men had no gang affiliations, the investigators said, adding that Hsu and his friends had also been out late having drinks and chatting in the street when “the misunderstanding” took place.
There were allegations that Precinct Chief Lin Chih-cheng (林志誠) at first tried to cover up the incident by not reporting the intrusion or the damage.
Under pressure from all sides, Lin convened a news conference yesterday, saying that an internal investigation was conducted.
Yang received a demerit point and has been demoted to another job, while a police station official surnamed Hsu (許) was reprimanded for not reporting the incident to his superiors.
Hsu Kuo-yung said that after hearing the news reports, he had demanded Chen to investigate and ordered Lin to clarify details of the case at the news conference.
SOLIDARITY WITH TAIWAN: MOFA thanked US lawmakers for introducing the bill, which aims to clarify the content of UN Resolution 2758 and questions Beijing’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations A bipartisan coalition of US congressmen on Monday introduced legislation that aims to counter China’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations. “For too long, Beijing has distorted policies and procedures at the UN and related bodies to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, often to the detriment of global health and security efforts,” US Representative Gerry Connolly said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand in solidarity with this critical US partner,” he said. Connolly cosponsored the bill with the three other chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus — US representatives Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Steve
STANDING TOGETHER: The allies highlighted the importance of cross-strait peace in Japan’s first statement with the US on Taiwan since it switched diplomatic recognition The US and Japan on Friday vowed to stand firm together against an assertive China, and to step up cooperation on climate change and next-generation technology as US President Joe Biden made his first summit a show of alliance unity. Waiting nearly three months for his first foreign guest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that his country enjoyed “our iron-clad support” on security issues and beyond. “We’re going to work together to prove that democracies can still compete and win in the 21st century,” Biden told reporters, affectionately calling the Japanese leader “Yoshi.” A joint
F-5E CRASH: The body, which was found in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port in Manjhou Township, was wearing Captain Pan Ying-chun’s uniform and name tag The body of a fighter pilot who had gone missing following a mid-air collision last month was yesterday found near a fishing port in Pingtung County, the air force said. A search-and-rescue team found Captain Pan Ying-chun’s (潘穎諄) body in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port (南仁漁港) in Manjhou Township (滿州), the air force said. Pan was one of two pilots involved in the accident in which two single-seat F-5E jets collided as they were changing formation during a training mission. The other pilot, Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), ejected from his aircraft after the collision, but he did not have any
LARGEST EVER: Police raided an illegal greenhouse in Hsinchu County and detained two men, and were looking for the operation’s suspected mastermind Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) yesterday presented the results of a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Hsinchu County, where police seized more than 1,600 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million). It was the largest cannabis seizure in Taiwan, officials said. Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taipei Field Station, Tsai reiterated his ministry’s tough stance against illegal drugs and said it would continue to crack down on cannabis. Police on March 19 raided a greenhouse in the hills of Guanhsi Township (關西), a bureau official said. Two men,