Beijing’s move to amend Hong Kong election laws contravenes promises made by China and undermines its credibility for any future agreements, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday.
By a vote of 2,895-0, with one abstention, the Chinese National People’s Congress on Thursday passed a proposal giving a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those directly elected, and ensuring that only those determined to be “patriots” would be allowed to run for office.
Many see the proposal as effectively ending the territory’s already weakened local democracy.
Photo: Reuters
Chiu said the move contravenes Hong Kongers’ wish for general elections, adding that the process of having a committee review and nominate lawmakers goes against the principle of democratic elections.
China’s attempt to impose its will and define the political framework for Hong Kong severely undermines its touted “one country, two systems” model for Hong Kong and it undercuts Chinese credibility for any political promises given, Chiu added.
“Taiwanese will have to reassess all promises made by China and consider its trustworthiness,” Chiu said.
The Democratic Progressive Party expressed regret that Beijing had reneged on its promises under the “one country, two systems” model, party spokesperson Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said.
China should be condemned for seeking to undermine and smother vibrant democratic movements in Hong Kong through institutional changes, she added.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) also expressed regret over the decision.
Beijing must ensure the freedom and democratization of Hong Kong if it wishes to win the “hearts and minds” of Hong Kongers, he said.
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said that China’s actions have officially put to rest the “one country, two systems” model proposed by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in 1984.
It is regrettable to see China tell the world with its actions that the model is dead, he said.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang and agencies
