A bipartisan group of US senators were to revive legislation as soon as yesterday to counter Chinese censorship in the US, a new effort by US lawmakers to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, US Senator Jeff Merkley said.
US officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to the Chinese Communist Party by coercing US companies — from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers — to take pro-Beijing stances.
“We must monitor and address the impacts of China’s censorship and intimidation of Americans and our companies, so we can create a strategy to safeguard this bedrock freedom and hold those accountable who suppress and destroy it,” Merkley, a Democrat leading the effort who is soon to be chair of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said in e-mailed comments.
Photo: Reuters
The bill is cosponsored by Republicans Marco Rubio and John Cornyn, as well as Democrat Elizabeth Warren. A similar bill was introduced in 2019, but stalled.
The new censorship bill would direct the US president to set up an interagency task force under the National Security Council to monitor and address China’s censorship or intimidation of Americans and US companies.
It would mandate a report with recommendations for “industries in which freedom of expression issues are particularly acute, including the media and film industries,” a copy of the proposed legislation showed.
The censorship bill is among a barrage of legislation to confront China, as deeply divided Democrats and Republicans in Congress find common ground opposing Beijing.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said that he had directed lawmakers to craft a package of measures to counter China’s rise.
In 2018, the Chinese government compelled global airlines and hotel chains to change their online references to Taiwan to imply that it is part of China.
Former US attorney general William Barr last year said that Hollywood companies routinely caved to pressure and censored their films to “appease” China, which last year overtook the US as the world’s largest film market.
Entertainment companies did not respond to Barr’s allegations at the time.
NBA games were taken off the air in China for a year in 2019 following a Twitter message from a Houston Rockets manager backing Hong Kong democracy protests.
A Democratic Senate aide involved with the bill said that drafters recognized it was a sensitive issue for companies, and did not want to make bad guys out of “victims of economic coercion.”
“We want to help provide focus in the US government to address this problem,” the aide said. “In a certain sense, we are trying to help insulate companies from pressure rather than raise the temperature further.”
Some in Congress say that a task-force approach is not sufficient and call for a stronger response, such as making it easier for US employees to sue if fired based on pressure from China, or requiring US universities to disclose financial ties to Confucius Institutes, which are Chinese government-backed cultural centers.
US allies have also warned of Chinese censorship playing out at home.
Germany on Tuesday said that China had tried to intimidate Hong Kong residents living in the country since pro-democracy protests broke out in the territory two years ago.
‘TRUSTED PARTNER’: The company said that it is ‘committed to help bring an end to the pandemic,’ while the health minister denied it was a ‘chips for vaccines’ deal BioNTech on Wednesday said that it plans to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in December last year the German company at the last minute halted a deal for the nation to to buy 5 million doses. Earlier on Wednesday, Chen said that officials were on the verge of announcing the deal when BioNTech pulled the plug, although he added that it was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not say that China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision. “BioNTech
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
CONTINUED VIGILANCE: People would still be required to wear masks at eight types of public spaces and border controls would continue, Chen Shih-chung told reporters The government’s autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to continue beyond Sunday, but eating and drinking on high-speed trains would be allowed from Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while there were no new confirmed cases in Taiwan yesterday, the global COVID-19 situation remains serious, so the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program would be extended beyond its Sunday deadline. “Border control measures, including requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test result obtained within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and undergoing quarantine in a
MORE RISK? Three Taiwanese family members were found to have the Brazilian variant, which CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said might be more infectious From Wednesday, all travelers who have been in Brazil in the past 14 days are required to be quarantined at a centralized facility after arriving in Taiwan and undergo a COVID-19 test upon ending quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting from 12am on Wednesday, all travelers arriving from Brazil, including those who have transited through the country in the past 14 days, would have to stay at a centralized quarantine facility. “They will be tested for COVID-19 upon completing the 14-day quarantine, and they