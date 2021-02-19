The Executive Yuan yesterday passed a draft space development bill, which would provide a legislative basis for space-faring rocket launch sites and regulations for Taiwanese actions in space, marking the nation’s intent to boost space-related industries.
Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) made the announcement at a news conference after a regular Cabinet meeting, at which the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), which oversees the National Space Organization, presented the draft bill.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) had approved the third phase of the national space project when he took office in 2019, Li said, adding that the space industry is among the “six core strategic industries” touted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Photo courtesy of the National Space Organization
Tsai singled out the space industry at a national security event on Wednesday, stating that government investment in the sector is building a rudimentary backbone for the industry, especially in the fields of rocket launches and satellite construction, Li said.
Taiwan’s leading position in semiconductor manufacturing, as well as its advantage in information technology and precision machinery manufacturing, lend it an edge in the development of a space industry, Su said at the meeting.
That Taiwan could make advances into space is no longer a dream, but a viable reality, Su said.
The proposed law would enable specific organizations and companies to promote space-related businesses, in addition to NT$25 billion (US$882.46 million) set aside for the national space project.
The MOST, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of National Defense should work together to develop the space industry sector so Taiwan would be capable of launching its own satellites into orbit, Su said.
The draft has detailed regulations on how launch sites are to be defined and what regulations they would have to abide by, as well as what fines and penalties companies would face for breaching the regulations.
The penalties and fines should adequately compensate for accidents that occur at such sites, the proposed law says.
Launch sites should be established with environmental protection and sustainable development principles in mind, and the bill has several clauses regarding launch site locations, including regulations for Aboriginal traditional land, the MOST said in a news release.
The government should seek private investment, and offer sufficient incentives to help companies collaborate with foreign nations and foster talent to build a healthy space industry, the bill says.
The nation is scheduled to launch a weather observation satellite named Triton next year, followed by the launch of the Formosat-8 constellation’s first satellite in 2023 and a second in 2024, as well as a low-orbit communications satellite named Beyond 5G in 2025, the MOST said.
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
READY FOR CHANGE: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister of finance, has reportedly promised to treat Taiwan fairly, and has said she aims to drive reform Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday chosen as the next director-general of the WTO, drawing praise from Taipei after the former Nigerian minister of finance promised fair treatment for Taiwan during her tenure. When she takes office on March 1, she is to be the first woman and the first African to lead the multilateral trade body. Before her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala maintained close communication with Taipei and the nation’s mission to the WTO, the Central News Agency reported yesterday. During discussions, she promised to treat Taiwan fairly as WTO leader, the agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter. A self-declared “doer”
‘SEVERE RESTRICTIONS’: The ban would only damage China’s global reputation, the UK’s top diplomat said, while a Conservative lawmaker said it was ‘unsurprising’ China’s broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uighur minority. Thursday’s decision came just days after the UK’s own regulator revoked the license of Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) for contravening British law on state-backed ownership. In an overnight statement, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to “seriously violate” broadcast guidelines. That includes “the requirement that news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” The agency “does not permit the BBC to continue