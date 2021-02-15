Sharp change in weather expected from Wednesday

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A strong cold air mass is expected to arrive in the nation tomorrow evening, sending temperatures plummeting on Wednesday, when most people return to work after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said yesterday.

Citing simulations by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, Wu said that from last night to daytime tomorrow, humidity brought by the northeast monsoon would continuously decrease.

Eastern Taiwan is expected to see periodic showers, while northern Taiwan is forecast to have mostly cloudy and partly sunny weather, and central and southern Taiwan would have mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather, said Wu, a former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director.

People take advantage of the sunny weather to take a walk in Taipei on the third day of the Lunar New Year yesterday, which coincided with Valentine’s Day. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Comfortable temperatures with cooler mornings and evenings are forecast across the nation, he added.

However, the leading edge of a “strong cold air mass” is forecast to arrive tomorrow night, bringing partial rain to northern and eastern Taiwan, he said.

Weather models by different countries show that the strong cold air mass would advance southward on Wednesday, causing a sudden drop in temperatures, he said

Northern and eastern Taiwan are forecast to see periodic showers, Wu said, adding that northern Taiwan is expected to be wet and cold, then dry and cold from Wednesday evening.

The weather is expected to remain dry and cold across the nation from Thursday to Saturday, he said.

Due to the cold air mass and the radiative cooling effect in the evening, temperatures might drop below 10°C, so people should be alert to drastic changes in the temperature, he added.