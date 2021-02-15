A strong cold air mass is expected to arrive in the nation tomorrow evening, sending temperatures plummeting on Wednesday, when most people return to work after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said yesterday.
Citing simulations by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, Wu said that from last night to daytime tomorrow, humidity brought by the northeast monsoon would continuously decrease.
Eastern Taiwan is expected to see periodic showers, while northern Taiwan is forecast to have mostly cloudy and partly sunny weather, and central and southern Taiwan would have mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather, said Wu, a former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Comfortable temperatures with cooler mornings and evenings are forecast across the nation, he added.
However, the leading edge of a “strong cold air mass” is forecast to arrive tomorrow night, bringing partial rain to northern and eastern Taiwan, he said.
Weather models by different countries show that the strong cold air mass would advance southward on Wednesday, causing a sudden drop in temperatures, he said
Northern and eastern Taiwan are forecast to see periodic showers, Wu said, adding that northern Taiwan is expected to be wet and cold, then dry and cold from Wednesday evening.
The weather is expected to remain dry and cold across the nation from Thursday to Saturday, he said.
Due to the cold air mass and the radiative cooling effect in the evening, temperatures might drop below 10°C, so people should be alert to drastic changes in the temperature, he added.
GLOBAL PROGRAM: A delivery date has not been set yet, but the nation is in touch with COVAX and can begin inoculations when the shots arrive, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan has obtained about 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University via the first round of the COVAX scheme, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed yesterday, saying that vaccinations might start next month at the earliest. The CECC on Thursday announced that Taiwan was listed among the countries that would receive COVID-19 shots through the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, which includes 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to non-UN member states. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said a delivery date has not been set yet,
NEW TOWN SHERIFF? The White House said that US President Joe Biden told the Chinese president about his concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness toward Taiwan Taiwan expressed its thanks to US President Joe Biden after he raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about China’s increased pressuring of Taiwan, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Biden and Xi held their first phone call as national leaders yesterday, during which Biden brought up concerns related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights. The White House said in a statement: “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.” Chang said that Taiwan, as
MID-YEAR TARGET: The drugmaker said that although the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Taiwan, it would work with local regulators to gain the approval US drugmaker Moderna Inc on Tuesday said that it has signed an agreement with the government to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Although the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Taiwan, Moderna would work with regulators to pursue the necessary approval prior to distribution, the company said in a statement. Moderna also said that it has agreed to supply 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Colombia and that deliveries to the countries would begin in the middle of this year. “We thank the governments of both Taiwan and Colombia for partnering with us
UPGRADING: The chipmaker plans to issue up to NT$120 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to finance its capacity expansion and related spending on pollution prevention Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to invest up to ￥18.6 billion (US$177.7 million) to set up a fully owned subsidiary in Japan to expand its 3D semiconductor material research, the company said yesterday. The subsidiary is to begin operations this year, company spokeswoman Nina Kao (高孟華) said. The announcement comes amid escalating geographic tensions worldwide, and highlighted TSMC’s strategic importance in global supply chains. The Japanese government has reportedly been coaxing TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to build a factory in Japan. Japan-based clients contributed about 5 percent to TSMC’s NT$1.34 trillion (US$47.2