The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged the public to avoid talking when eating out and to wear a mask at all times when not eating or drinking to prevent COVID-19 infection over the Lunar New Year holiday.
People who are under self-health management after returning from abroad should also avoid chatting as much as possible when dining at home and opt for takeouts instead of eating out, the center said.
When they have to talk during a meal, they should try to observe social distancing, or at least maintain some distance from the people they are talking to, the center said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
People who have finished quarantine but failed to observe self-health management regulations can be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 for breaching the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).
Those who are practicing self-health management or have just entered this phase after home isolation would be fined between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000 if they breached regulations, it added.
The center also advised people to avoid crowded areas if they want to follow the Lunar New Year custom of zouchun (走春), or a “spring walk” — meaning to take a walk to make courtesy calls to relatives and friends or visit temples and scenic spots.
If they must do so, they should wear a mask, periodically wash their hands and always cover their mouth when coughing, it said.
Aside from CECC-designated areas where masks must be worn at all times, the public is advised to wear a mask in scenic spots, night markets and traditional markets where social distancing is difficult, it added.
Wearing a mask reduces the risk of people touching their mouth and nose when in public places, while periodically washing one’s hands with soap or sanitizing them with alcohol can greatly reduce the chances of germs and viruses remaining on one’s hands, the center said.
If their hands get dirty, bloodied or come into contact with body fluids, they should try to wash their hands with soap, it said.
