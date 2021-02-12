The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed one new imported case of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 936 cases
The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who since September last year was studying in France and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 29, the center said.
He provided a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of his flight, but while quarantining at home, he developed a cough, a runny nose, and nausea and vomiting, it said, adding that a test arranged by health authorities returned positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
Photo: Tony Yao, Taipei Times
A test on Tuesday showed that he had a cycle threshold (Ct) level of 28, but a test the following day showed a Ct level of 39, it said.
Higher Ct values — such as in the mid-to-high 30s — indicate a lower viral load, or likelihood of transmission.
Other tests showed that he had IgG antibodies but no IgM antibodies, indicating that he became infected more than one month ago, the center said.
Taiwan has had 936 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 820 classified as imported. Nine people with COVID-19 have died, while 859 people have recovered and 68 remain in treatment, CECC data showed.
