The addition of an extra day at the beginning of the Lunar New Year holiday — the day before Lunar New Year’s Eve — has successfully alleviated travel congestion, so the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has made the change permanent.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday visited the Freeway Bureau to see the status of traffic on the nation’s highways, and Taipei Railway Station to see travel conditions on services provided by Taiwan High Speed Railway Corp (THSRC) and the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).
After extending the holiday by one day greatly reduced passenger transportation problems, the ministry fully embraced the measure and adopted it as a standing policy, Lin said, citing statistics from last year and this year.
Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Taipei Times
The agency expected that pre-holiday passenger numbers would peak between Tuesday afternoon and today, Lunar New Year’s Eve, Transport Division head Chang Chin-sung (張錦松) said yesterday.
People are expected to return to the regions where they work between Sunday and Tuesday next week, Chang said, adding that the TRA expects to transport 600,000 passengers per day, with possibly 700,000 on Sunday.
The TRA has mobilized an additional 288 trains over the holiday, as well as discounted express trains that depart from Taipei, Yilan and Hualien stations, Chang said.
The eastern line would feature midnight trains and trains with only registered seating, Chang added.
The TRA expects a 20 percent increase in its traveler conveyance efficiency on the eastern line and the South Link Line, Chang said.
Yesterday, THSRC transported about 140,000 people and the company expects to transport 200,000 people on Saturday, THSRC senior manager Chen Yi-hua (陳益華) said, adding that the company is providing 1.79 million seats throughout the holiday, an increase of 29.4 percent.
From Monday to Tuesday next week, THSRC trains are only to offer registered seating, with all eating and drinking prohibited, Chen said.
The train cars are being disinfected more frequently, he added.
Meanwhile, the Freeway Bureau said that there was slight congestion for southbound traffic on the Suhua Highway from 6am to 7am yesterday, although traffic on the freeway was smooth the rest of the day.
The bureau also opened road shoulders to larger vehicles from 5am yesterday.
Coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the front line of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning late last month, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Matsu Islands. A few kilometers away, the Chinese coast was faintly visible from Lin’s boat. He was on the lookout for Chinese sand-dredging ships encroaching on waters controlled by Taiwan. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say, is to pressure Taiwan by tying down its naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of
‘INTERDEPENDENCE’: A meeting of Taiwanese and US officials focused on how to bolster the nations’ supply chains, a Taiwanese official said US semiconductor industry leaders yesterday called for Taiwan and the US to sign a free-trade agreement and for Taiwan to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. More than 100 Taiwanese and US semiconductor industry leaders and government officials joined a virtual meeting, which included “prominent” officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration, the ministry said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters in Taipei yesterday that she would not name the US officials out of a “longstanding mutual understanding.” “Today’s meeting was mainly between industry leaders in the Taiwanese and
GLOBAL PROGRAM: A delivery date has not been set yet, but the nation is in touch with COVAX and can begin inoculations when the shots arrive, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan has obtained about 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University via the first round of the COVAX scheme, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed yesterday, saying that vaccinations might start next month at the earliest. The CECC on Thursday announced that Taiwan was listed among the countries that would receive COVID-19 shots through the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, which includes 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to non-UN member states. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said a delivery date has not been set yet,
STAYING PUT: More than 4,300 people linked to a cluster infection at a hospital in Taoyuan remain in home isolation, while 536 have been released, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported an imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese man who returned from the US and tested positive after going to work for a week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, who is in his 40s, traveled to the US for work in October last year, and the center believes he had been exposed to a confirmed case there. The man, who arrived on Jan. 8, had provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and