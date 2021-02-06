CECC confirms new local infection, three imported

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new domestically transmitted case of COVID-19 and three imported cases.

A Taiwanese woman in her 40s who was listed as a contact of a nurse at Taoyuan General Hospital — the center of a cluster infection that broke out on Jan. 12 — tested positive yesterday, the center said.

While in quarantine from Jan. 12 to Wednesday, she developed an itchy throat and was tested on Thursday.

Heavenly generals at the Huanxi God of Wealth Temple in Chiayi County’s Jhongpu Township yesterday wear masks to protect them from the pandemic. Photo copied by Lin Yi-chang, Taipei Times

Two members of her family, who had already been listed as contacts of the nurse and the nurse’s grandmother, have been ordered to remain in quarantine until Feb. 18, the center said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei that the woman has not been outdoors since the start of her quarantine except to receive a COVID-19 test.

“All relevant contacts have been put in isolation,” he said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

To date, 20 people linked to the hospital cluster have tested positive for COVID-19: two doctors, four nurses and six of their relatives, a migrant caregiver, two hospital patients and three of their relatives, and two other contacts.

The three imported cases involved travelers from the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the US, the center said.

A Dutch man in his 60s flew to Taiwan on Jan. 2 for work, the CECC said, adding that he had a certificate of a negative polymerase chain reaction test result issued three days before boarding his flight.

The man, who has so far shown no symptoms, began work on Jan. 17 after finishing quarantine, but on Wednesday sought a self-paid COVID-19 test, required for his return trip, which came back positive yesterday, the center said.

A Taiwanese in his 20s who lives in the US arrived with three family members on Jan. 13 — all with negative COVID-19 test results, the center said.

After the end of their required self-health management period, they sought self-paid tests to determine whether it was safe to visit relatives, it said, adding that all of the results, except the man’s, came back negative.

An Afghan man in his 40s, who lives in Dubai and travels often to Taiwan for business, arrived on Jan. 7 with a negative COVID-19 test result, the center said.

After the end of his required quarantine, he developed a cough on Jan. 24, but did not seek medical treatment, the CECC said, adding that on Thursday, he sought a self-paid COVID-19 test to allow him to return home, the result of which came back positive yesterday.