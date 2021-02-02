After quitting the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) nearly three decades ago, media personality and Broadcasting Corp of China (中廣) chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday said that he has asked the party to restore his membership, adding that he has not ruled out joining the race for KMT chairman.
Expressing concern about the political environment in Taiwan, Jaw said the “voice of reason” in the nation had been banished, and the KMT seems “afraid to speak up.”
“The KMT is the largest opposition party. Logically speaking, everyone expects the most from it,” he said. “But the KMT’s performance is disappointing.”
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times
The KMT and pan-blue supporters, as well as Taiwan, are in need of a “strong leader,” he said.
Jaw was a “golden boy” of the KMT in the 1980s, having served as a Taipei city councilor and legislator before he and several other KMT members left in 1993 to form the New Party.
After losing the Taipei mayoral race to then-Democratic Progressive Party candidate Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) in 1994, Jaw in 1996 announced that he would retire from politics.
In September last year, former KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) asked to meet him, Jaw said.
Han was removed from his mayoral post in a recall vote in June last year
Amid rumors that Han was planning to run for KMT chairman, Jaw said he assumed that Han was seeking his support.
However, “Han told me that I should run for party chairman, and that he believes only I can save the KMT,” Jaw said.
He said he told Han that he was not eligible to run as he was not a member of the KMT or its Central Committee or Central Advisory Committee, but Han said he would talk to KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) about appointing Jaw to the Central Advisory Committee.
Jaw said he had met several times with Chiang, who welcomed his return to the party.
He added that he would wait to see if he qualifies before exploring the option of running in the KMT chairmanship election.
Asked if he plans to run for city mayor or county commissioner in next year’s local elections, or appear on the ticket in the 2024 presidential election, Jaw, 70, said he was “not opposed to any position” as long as he could serve the nation and the pan-blue camp.
He would resign as the host of a TV political talk show if he runs for KMT chairman, he added.
Chiang said the KMT “welcomes with open arms” anyone who is willing to support, join or return to the KMT at a time of relative difficulty for the party.
Commenting on the KMT’s election procedures, Chiang said there are democratic mechanisms in place and that all members are equal before the system, and must respect and abide by its rules.
KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) wrote on Facebook that while he would welcome Jaw’s candidacy, thereby giving KMT members “another good option,” he was against changing the rules to make Jaw eligible to run.
Expressing his support for Jaw rejoining the KMT, Han wrote on Facebook that he looks forward to “the KMT being able to, in a healthy competition, elect a leader who is greatly approved by everyone.”
Additional reporting by CNA
CLUSTER INFECTION: Taoyuan General Hospital is to make funeral arrangements for the deceased woman, as her entire family has been placed under isolation Taiwan yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death in eight months after a woman in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions passed away late on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 post-mortem. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four domestic COVID-19 cases, including the deceased woman (case No. 907), linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, as well as six imported cases. The cluster has so far expanded to 19 people since a doctor (case No. 838) at the hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Jan. 12. He had been treating a patient who had returned from
RULES TIGHTENED: There are three exceptions to the ban on visiting patients, including a waiver on the relatives of people who are to undergo surgery or invasive treatment People are banned from visiting patients in hospitals in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan until Feb. 9, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported three imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in response to a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, the center was tightening access and personnel controls at hospitals in the three cities, effective immediately. The hospitals would not accept visitors for hospitalized patients and each patient can have only one companion, he said. There are three exceptions to the ban, Chen said. The
‘CHORUS OF VOICES’: The US national security adviser proposed four measures to contend with the challenges posed by China, one of which is to refurbish democracy The US must be prepared to “impose costs” on China for its bellicosity and threats toward Taiwan, as well its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan made the comments during an online discussion with Robert O’Brien, his predecessor from the administration of former US president Donald Trump, on the transition of power and US foreign policy. The discussion was hosted by the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace. O’Brien named China as the top foreign policy challenge being handed over to US President Joe Biden, citing its increasingly “assertive” approach
NO PAUSE: The US has suspended pending arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but Taiwan has not received any such notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said There has been no indication that the US is to pause or alter arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, after Washington placed a hold on weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is keeping an eye on reports regarding suspension of arms sales to certain countries, but has yet to see Taiwan come up, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a news briefing in Taipei. Ou said that communication between Taiwan and the US has been smooth, adding that Taipei has not received notice from Washington about a change