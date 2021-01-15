Hong Kong police yesterday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates try to flee the territory, media reported.
The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 advocates were apprehended in the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the National Security Law in June last year.
Police arrested eight men and three women aged 18 to 72 for “assisting offenders,” the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.
Photo: EPA-EFE
They were quoted as saying that investigations so far indicated those arrested were not in breach of any offenses under the national security legislation.
Those arrested are suspected of helping the 12 Hong Kongers who were detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to sail to Taiwan in August last year.
Some of the fugitives were wanted in Hong Kong for offenses related to anti-government protests in 2019.
Police did not immediately comment on the arrests.
District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung (黃國桐) posted on his Facebook page that national security officers had arrived at his home.
He was later taken to his office, where police conducted a search.
Wong, who is a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of advocates arrested during the 2019 protests.
Last month, 10 of those detained at sea were sentenced to prison in Shenzhen, China, for illegally crossing the border, with sentences ranging from seven months to three years.
The two other detainees, who are minors, were handed over to Hong Kong and could face further charges in the territory for absconding, authorities said.
‘NO MORE’: Pompeo’s decision was not rushed before the change of administration, but was the result of a long review of Taiwan-US ties, a US assistant secretary said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced that the US Department of State is voiding long-standing restrictions on how US diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, just a little over a week before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Pompeo instructed executive branch agencies to consider “all ‘contact guidelines’ regarding relations with Taiwan ... to be null and void.” “For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States government took these actions
‘HARD DECISION’: The international medical society now only refers to Taiwanese groups as from ‘Chinese Taipei,’ after the WHO asked that it make the change Two Taiwanese medical groups have been forced to change the word “Taiwan” in their membership names for the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) to “Chinese Taipei,” due to a request by the WHO. The two groups are the Taiwan Society of Radiological Technologists (TWSRT) and the Taiwan Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (TAMRT). On Dec. 23 last year, the TAMRT posted on Facebook screenshots of a letter it received from the ISRRT, informing it that the two groups’ membership names would be changed from “Taiwan - TWSRT” and “Taiwan - TAMRT” to “Chinese Taipei - TWSRT” and “Chinese Taipei
CONTACTS TRACED: The doctor and his nurse girlfriend, who also tested positive, have only mild symptoms, but their cases have led to hundreds of people being tested The first case of a doctor contracting COVID-19 after treating an infected patient was one of two locally transmitted cases and two imported cases reported by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. The second local case, No. 839, is the doctor’s girlfriend, a nurse who works at the same hospital. Case No. 838, a man in his 30s, is a doctor in a hospital in northern Taiwan that has been treating COVID-19 cases, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. He was in a negative-pressure isolation ward where one of the confirmed patients was staying
DEPARTURE CEREMONY: Guam’s governor hailed the US’ move to end restrictions on contacts with Taiwanese officials, saying it would help the territory build ties with Taipei A humanitarian charter flight, carrying dozens of people who had either been stranded on Guam and Saipan amid border closures or were in need of medical treatment, arrived in Taiwan at 5:25pm yesterday. The flight, operated by China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with 47 passengers and 13 crew aboard. Five of the passengers had applied to local hospitals for treatment of tumors, heart arrhythmia or other conditions, and were approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, while four more are family members, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the spokesman