Kaohsiung prosecutors yesterday sought the death penalty for a suspect accused of abducting and killing a Malaysian university student earlier this year.
At a news conference yesterday, Ciaotou District Chief Prosecutor Wang Po-tun (王柏敦) said that the office had indicted Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) on several charges, including sexual assault and homicide.
Liang is accused of abducting a 24-year-old Malaysian student, surnamed Chung (鍾), as she was walking back to her dormitory at Tainan’s Chang Jung Christian University on Oct. 28.
Photo: Tsai Ching-hua, Taipei Times
According to the indictment, Liang is suspected of strangling Chung with a rope and sexually assaulting her before placing her in the back seat of his car.
He then allegedly took her phone and her iCash card, which he used to buy snacks and refreshments, investigators said.
At about 3am the following day, after discovering that she had died, he stopped at a rest area on National Freeway No. 3, the indictment says.
That afternoon, Liang dumped the victim’s body on Dagangshan (大崗山) in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), it says.
He was arrested in Kaohsiung later that evening.
According to Liang’s affidavit, he wanted to commit suicide after accruing debt and wished to do something before he died that he had not dared to do.
The prosecutors said that Liang had committed numerous criminal offenses since junior-high school, and that counseling and juvenile correctional services had been unable to deter him from reoffending.
While the defendant scored moderately high on a Static-99 assessment, he should be considered high risk due to his personality traits and a tendency to give in to peer pressure, Wang said.
The defendant is considered beyond remedial counseling based on his criminal record and the prosecution recommends the death penalty due to his complete lack of empathy, Wang added.
The case meets the standard set in Article 6.2 of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which says that the death penalty should only be used for the “most serious crimes,” Wang said.
Chung’s family members have called for Liang to be sentenced to death, or they would seek to have Liang extradited to stand trial in Malaysia, but the prosecutors’ office did not simply acquiesce to the family’s demands, he said.
The prosecutors’ office proceeded yesterday with Liang’s indictment rather than apply to the district court to extend his detainment, he said.
Separately yesterday, the Ministry of Education said that university president Lee Yung-lung (李泳龍), Department of Student Affairs director Tu Chia-ling (杜嘉玲) and Department of General Affairs director Yen Yi-wen (顏義文) have resigned from the university over the case.
The ministry said that it would list administrative oversight as a factor when reviewing professors’ performance evaluations.
Shares of drug developer SCI Pharmtech Inc (SCI, 旭富製藥) yesterday plunged by their daily limit to NT$112 after a fire broke out on Sunday at the company’s plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), killing a Filipino worker and causing about NT$800 million (US$28.05 million) in losses. The fire began at about noon when the production lines were processing chemical solutions, the Taoyuan-based company said. Because of the chemicals stored in the plant and strong winds, sporadic explosions occurred and the blaze soon spread to the factories of four other companies. Taoyuan firefighters said they expect to bring the fire under control this
DISEASE PREVENTION: While regulations for holding major events will not be changed, the CECC reminded local governments to have emergency response plans The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first domestic case of COVID-19 since April, ending 253 consecutive days of no local transmission. It also announced three imported cases from the Philippines. The new local case — No. 771 — is a close contact of case No. 765, a New Zealander in his 60s, who is an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The center on Sunday said that the New Zealander might have transmitted the disease to two other pilots — case No. 760, a Taiwanese pilot in
MATTER OF TRUST: An airline official said it might be understandable that people sometimes forget to wear a mask, but the pilot kept lying about his compliance EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday dismissed a New Zealand pilot — national COVID-19 infection case No. 765 — as he failed to comply with the airline’s anti-virus measures and did not fully report his contact and activity history, it said in a statement. EVA Air said that yesterday, its discipline committee teleconferenced with the man, who is in his 60s and hospitalized for treatment. On Friday last week, the airline asked the pilot whether he had complied with its anti-virus measures, such as wearing a mask during a Dec. 12 flight to the US, after a Taiwanese in her 30s, a copilot
INTERFERENCE: Hong Kong believes that the Taiwanese government influences students to take part in ‘subversive actions’ when they return home, a source said The Hong Kong Government might order Hong Kong universities to cease exchanges with Taiwanese universities to prevent students’ involvement in political activities, a source said yesterday. National security legislation imposed on the territory by Beijing in June empowers the Hong Kong government to interfere in educational exchanges. Article 9 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stipulates that the Hong Kong government “shall take necessary measures to strengthen ... supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools.” Hong Kong government officials believe that