The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed four imported cases of COVID-19 in people who had all provided negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results within three days before boarding a plane to Taiwan, but tested positive after completing 14 days of quarantine.
One is a Filipina worker in her 20s who arrived on Nov. 26, had no symptoms and was quarantined in a hotel until Friday, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman.
The woman took a paid test on Saturday, which came back positive yesterday, he said, adding that 10 people who joined her for a meal while she was waiting for the result are isolating at home.
Photo: Tony Yao, Taipei Times
Another case is a Filipino worker in his 20s who arrived on Nov. 20, did not show any symptoms and tested negative when he finished his quarantine at a centralized facility on Dec. 3, he said.
The man practiced seven days of self-health management and took another paid test on Saturday, which came back positive yesterday, he said.
The third is an Indonesian fisherman who arrived on Nov. 26, showed no symptoms and stayed in a quarantine hotel until Thursday, but tested positive in a paid test on Friday, Chuang said.
Nine people who took the same vehicle to the hospital as the fisher without wearing a mask are isolating at home, he added.
The fourth is an Indonesian worker in her 40s who arrived on Nov. 19, showed no symptoms and stayed at a centralized quarantine facility, Chuang said.
She tested negative twice in an extended testing project on Nov. 28 and before ending quarantine on Dec. 2.
The woman stayed in a dormitory from Dec. 4, moved to a residential unit on Monday last week and was asked by her employer to take a test on Friday, which came back positive yesterday, he said, adding that another worker who stayed in the same dormitory room with her is under home isolation.
“All four cases tested positive after completing quarantine and had no symptoms. They might have contracted the infection for a longer period of time, so the tests came out a mix of negative and positive results,” he said.
Most of the Indonesian workers are domestic caregivers who take care of elderly people, so the quarantine regulations are stricter, he said.
If they showed symptoms within 14 days before arriving in Taiwan, they can report their condition at the airport and get tested or receive treatment paid by the government, he said.
One possible reason why there were more confirmed asymptomatic cases among Indonesian workers might be due to the language barrier or personal concern about reporting their health condition or symptoms before arriving in Taiwan, he said.
The recent confirmed cases of migrant workers testing positive after quarantine mostly had PCR test cycle threshold values of more than 30, indicating a lower viral load and a relatively low risk of transmitting the disease to other people, he said.
In related news, the National Immigration Agency said that foreign nationals who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 and have been unable to return home because of COVID-19 can get another 30-day visa extension.
The extension applies to foreign nationals who entered visa-free or on a visitor’s or landing visa, and have no record of overstaying, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
ARBITRARY: A large number of detainees from Aksu Prefecture were arrested not because they were on a terror list, but were determined via a computer program Muslims in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, rights campaigners said yesterday, in a report detailing big data’s role in repression in the restive region. The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said leaked police data that listed more than 2,000 detainees from the Aksu Prefecture was further evidence of “how China’s brutal repression of Xinjiang’s Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology.” Beijing has come under intense international criticism over its policies in the resource-rich territory, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been