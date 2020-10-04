US ties unlikely to change after election: source

IMPROVING RELATIONS: A source said that Taiwan and US officials concur that the annual Economic and Commercial Dialogue should be held soon

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter





Taiwan-US ties would not change significantly after the US presidential election next month, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The news that US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 has sparked worldwide concern, especially as Donald Trump is running for re-election against former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) yesterday said that the government is working to advance dialogue with the US in various areas, including preparations for the US-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue.

The dialogue, which is intended to be an annual event, was announced by the US Department of State on Aug. 31, after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on US pork and beef imports.

The dialogue might not be held prior to the US election, although Taiwanese and US officials agree that it should happen soon, a source said on condition of anonymity.

Sources within the government said that it has made preparations for bilateral trade agreement talks with the US, which would fall under the jurisdiction of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Fifty US senators on Thursday issued a joint letter urging Lighthizer to start formal bilateral trade agreement negotiations with Taiwan.

US representatives across party lines have shown support for improved relations with Taiwan at a time when the US and China are at odds over trade and technology, and when Taiwan has won global acclaim for containing its COVID-19 outbreak, sources said.

As such, the US is likely to continue competing with China while cooperating with Taiwan, even if Washington undergoes a transfer of power after next month’s election, they said.

A government official said on condition of anonymity that while Biden appeared to be more friendly to China than Donald Trump, the US Congress has continued to demonstrate its robust support for Taiwan, so Taipei need not worry too much about the impact of the US election on Taiwan-US relations.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Burns, Biden’s foreign policy adviser, on Friday warned about China’s mounting pressure against Taiwan.

“With the President’s illness amid a divisive campaign, we should not discount the possibility that China will step up pressure on Taiwan or Russia seek to take advantage in Eastern Europe. Important the U.S. signal to both that we are watching and remain fully capable,” Burns wrote on Twitter.