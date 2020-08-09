In a reversal of an earlier court decision, independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) was yesterday detained with restricted communications, becoming the fourth lawmaker to be detained for alleged involvement in a department store bribery case.
The three other lawmakers are Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清).
Chao was released after posting bail of NT$1 million (US$33,882) on Sunday last week, but Taipei prosecutors applied again on Thursday to detain him.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The judge agreed with prosecutors after they provided evidence of Chao’s alleged involvement in the case and said that he could flee abroad to evade prosecution.
Chao was transported to the Taipei Detention Center in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城) yesterday afternoon.
The four legislators, as well as two politicians who have been granted bail — former New Power Party chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) and former DPP legislator Mark Chen (陳唐山) — have been listed as suspects for allegedly contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), among other charges.
The court on Friday rejected prosecutors’ second request to detain Hsu.
During the investigation, Chao was implicated in a different bribery case, as a raid found NT$9.2 million in cash in a paper bag at his residence, allegedly from two mortuary companies.
Chao allegedly pressured the Construction and Planning Agency to rezone an area within Yangmingshan National Park so that it could be converted into a cemetery and used by mortuaries.
Chao’s office director Lin Chia-chi (林家騏) was detained with restricted communications on Sunday last week. Also held incommunicado were Su’s office director, Yu Hsueh-yang (余學洋), and Sufin’s office director, Ting Fu-hua (丁復華).
Former Pacific Distribution Investment Co (太平洋流通) chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆) and Kuo Ke-ming (郭克銘), a political lobbyist and general manager of Knowledge International Consultancy (是知管理顧問公司), have also been detained on suspicion of giving the implicated politicians NT$160 million so that Lee could gain control of Pacific Sogo Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨).
Lee has since 2002 been involved in litigation with Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) over the ownership of Pacific Sogo, with courts ruling in favor of both parties in separate verdicts.
BRIBERY CASE: President Tsai Ing-wen accepted Su Jia-chyuan’s resignation as he said that he deeply regretted causing trouble for the president due to the investigation Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) yesterday resigned after his nephew, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), was implicated in a bribery case related to a dispute over the ownership of Pacific Sogo Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨). “I resigned from the post so that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not be bothered by it anymore, and the prosecutors can investigate the case in a fair and just manner. I thank President Tsai once again for supporting me. May the country continue to prosper under her leadership,” Su Jia-chyuan said in a statement. The Presidential Office said that Tsai has accepted
ALEX AZAR: The first visit by a head of the Department of Health and Human Services would strictly observe the CECC’s special regulations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar is to lead a delegation to Taiwan — the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official since the two sides cut formal relations in 1979. The plan was announced yesterday morning by the US Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Beijing has expressed its concerns to Washington, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said later yesterday. Taiwan and the US only issued statements saying that the visit would happen “in the coming days.” MOFA said that due to security concerns, it would
‘CROSS-STRAIT CONSIDERATIONS’: Groups said that the Ministry of Education’s policies excluded Chinese and students should not be blocked over political issues The Taiwan International Student Movement yesterday said it would protest today outside the Ministry of Education in Taipei against a policy that excludes some Chinese students from returning to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since June 17, the ministry has allowed foreign students from 19 “low risk” and “medium-low risk” countries and regions to enter Taiwan. On July 22, it announced that it was relaxing restrictions to include students from all countries and regions who are graduating this semester and on Wednesday it further expanded entry to students enrolled in degree programs. A letter sent by the ministry on Wednesday to universities did
The military last week sent “no small number” of Marine Corps officers to the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島) following reports of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drill targeting the islands scheduled for this month. In an interview with Hong Kong’s Bauhinia Magazine published on Saturday last week, PLA National Defense University professor Li Daguang (李大光) confirmed that the Chinese army was planning to stage a simulated invasion of the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea this month. The islands comprise three atolls, with Pratas Island, at 1.74km2, being the largest. They lie southwest of Taiwan proper in the South