Eighteen Chinese fishers were yesterday charged with allegedly catching eel in waters around the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) last week after they were apprehended by a joint Coast Guard Administration and Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office task force.
The crew have been charged with breaching the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).
The prosecutors’ office said that it had received a report regarding illegal nighttime fishing near the Pratas Islands from a coast guard patrol team.
Photo copied by Huang Chia-lin, Taipei Times
At 11pm on Friday, a CGA operation, lead by Chief Prosecutor Hsu Hung-ju (徐弘儒) and prosecutor Hsieh Chang-hsia (謝長夏), spotted the Jinghai 0109309 about 9 nautical miles (16.7km) northeast of the Pratas Islands, the office said.
The Chinese boat was was fishing illegally, but with the help of the Marine National Park Headquarters’ Dongsha Management Office, it was determined that no protected marine species, or any of the seven species declared off-limits by the Kaohsiung City Government, had been caught, officials said.
The task force also released all 500kg of eels that had been caught by the boat’s crew.
Photo copied by Huang Chia-lin, Taipei Times
The crew were given a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 and all tested negative, the prosecutors’ office said.
The crew and their ship were escorted to the Port of Kaohsiung, and arrived at midnight on Monday.
The coast guard’s Southern Branch and Seventh Patrol Zone Command are responsible for arranging lodgings and quarantine for the crew members.
The coast guard said that its ships are patrolling near the Pratas Islands throughout the day to safeguard the rights of the Taiwanese fisheries industry.
The coast guard said that its actions would also go a long way toward ensuring the sustainable development of local marine resources.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan