Franz Collection prints ceramic teeth

By Chen Yu-fu and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Local porcelain brand Franz Collection Inc (法藍瓷) yesterday announced that it has become the first local company to produce all-ceramic crowns with 3D printing — and has taken out a NT$100 million (US$3.39 million) liability insurance policy on its new product.

At a news conference held by the company in Taipei, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) hailed the technological breakthrough, saying that the luxury porcelain art and home decor producer, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) are “the glories of Taiwan.”

Being one of the world’s top five ceramic brands, Franz has continued to innovate as it expanded into the field of biomedicine, and its newest product would greatly benefit the dental sector, Shen said.

Franz Collection founder Franz Chen at a news conference yesterday in Taipei stands next to some of the ceramic crowns that his company has produced using 3D printing technology. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The materials, equipment and technology the company developed to produce 3D-printed all-ceramic crowns have been patented, its crowns have been certified by the Food and Drug Administration and it has been given the green light to enter the market, he said.

Franz also plans to apply for product certification with the US Food and Drug Administration, Shen added.

Former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長) said the 3D-printed crowns would be a blessing for Taiwanese, given the number of people who wear dentures, and its 3D printing shows a high promise of meeting the aesthetic and performance demands of denture wearers.

Franze founder and president Franz Chen (陳立恆) thanked his employees, Ministry of Economic Affairs officials and Siew for their unwavering support for the company’s innovation efforts.

All the materials and equipment used in the making the ceramic crowns are produced in Taiwan, he said.

Franz Collection does not plan to selling the technology or hardware to other firms, he said.

However, the company has opened a dental clinic to serve as a hub for cross-industrial collaboration and services, Chen added.