Local porcelain brand Franz Collection Inc (法藍瓷) yesterday announced that it has become the first local company to produce all-ceramic crowns with 3D printing — and has taken out a NT$100 million (US$3.39 million) liability insurance policy on its new product.
At a news conference held by the company in Taipei, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) hailed the technological breakthrough, saying that the luxury porcelain art and home decor producer, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) are “the glories of Taiwan.”
Being one of the world’s top five ceramic brands, Franz has continued to innovate as it expanded into the field of biomedicine, and its newest product would greatly benefit the dental sector, Shen said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The materials, equipment and technology the company developed to produce 3D-printed all-ceramic crowns have been patented, its crowns have been certified by the Food and Drug Administration and it has been given the green light to enter the market, he said.
Franz also plans to apply for product certification with the US Food and Drug Administration, Shen added.
Former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長) said the 3D-printed crowns would be a blessing for Taiwanese, given the number of people who wear dentures, and its 3D printing shows a high promise of meeting the aesthetic and performance demands of denture wearers.
Franze founder and president Franz Chen (陳立恆) thanked his employees, Ministry of Economic Affairs officials and Siew for their unwavering support for the company’s innovation efforts.
All the materials and equipment used in the making the ceramic crowns are produced in Taiwan, he said.
Franz Collection does not plan to selling the technology or hardware to other firms, he said.
However, the company has opened a dental clinic to serve as a hub for cross-industrial collaboration and services, Chen added.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan