Japan’s plan to negotiate with Taiwan over mutually easing travel limitations shows Tokyo’s confidence in Taiwan’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, but tourists returning from Japan could add pressure to the nation’s health system, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday evening announced that his nation would begin talks with 12 countries, including Taiwan, to allow entry of businesspeople.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release that the Japanese move shows that Tokyo recognizes Taiwan’s achievement in curbing the pandemic.
Photo: CNA
The ministry said it would start negotiations with Tokyo soon in a bid to finalize a plan as soon as possible.
Loosening of border controls would deepen Taiwan-Japan ties in economy and trade, it said.
Taiwan is looking forward to enhanced cooperation with Japan in areas such as healthcare, the exchange of disease information and professionals, and the development of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to help curb the pandemic, it said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that while travel deregulation would be positive, it could bring “a different kind of pressure” to Taiwan’s disease-prevention work.
The main responsibility of the CECC is to prevent the domestic transmission of the virus, so if Taiwanese business travelers were allowed to visit Japan, they would still be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon returning home, he said.
At a news briefing on Wednesday, Chen said that confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising in Japan, but the increase has not exceeded the center’s threshold for what it classifies as medium-risk countries.
Separately yesterday, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi met at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Lai thanked the Japanese government for supporting Taiwan’s bid to join the World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO.
Collaboration is necessary amid global uncertainties and natural disasters, Lai said, adding that he looked forward to deepening ties with Tokyo.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been