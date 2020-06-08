While the government yesterday largely relaxed restrictions on large gatherings, as well as social distancing and mask-wearing rules, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reiterated the importance of wearing masks and practicing personal protective measures against COVID-19.
The nation has had no new domestic COVID-19 cases for eight straight weeks, and as of yesterday, 430 infected patients had been released from isolation, while only six patients were in isolation waiting for three consecutive negative test results, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
“There have been no domestic cases in eight weeks, so we [decided] to ease domestic restrictions,” he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
“However, strict border controls will remain,” he added.
Taiwan has only passed the “midterm exam” with good scores, but people would have to maintain good personal hygiene and practice the “new disease prevention lifestyle” to pass the “final exam” before effective vaccines are developed, Chen said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, reported the findings of a simulation study conducted by Academia Sinica and CDC researchers using a scenario in which the “new disease prevention lifestyle” was applied, as well as the responding mitigation plan.
The study used a simulation model for influenza virus transmission as its basis, categorized the population into five age groups based on a previous study suggesting different interpersonal contact patterns among the groups and referred to parameters used this year in a British study on COVID-19 to set a possible scenario, Chuang said.
The scenario assumed relaxed border controls, resulting in about one new imported case every five days, an incubation period of 5.1 days and a basic reproduction number of 2.4, he said.
Under the scenario, if two people close to each other both wear masks, the risk of infection can be reduced by 70 percent, by 45 percent if only one of them wears a mask and by 69 percent if they keep a distance of at least 1.5m indoors, he added.
As Taiwan has a hospital isolation room capacity of about 3,000, under the scenario, the nation’s healthcare system would become overwhelmed if mask-wearing compliance falls below 60 percent, Chuang said.
The healthcare system can function normally for only 200 days if the rate is about 70 percent, he said, adding that the rate must be above 80 percent for the healthcare system to be safe.
The study suggests that wearing a mask or keeping a social distance of at least 1.5m indoors is still crucial in preventing COVID-19 infection, Chuang said.
The study can give the CDC a rough estimate of the extent to which people must practice personal protective measures to prevent a serious local outbreak if border controls are relaxed, he added.
The virus has infected more than 6.9 million people and killed more than 400,000 across 187 countries.
Chen said the disease has a global mortality rate of about 5.8 percent.
Taiwan has reported 443 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which ranks the nation 140th among 187 countries, he said, adding that the number of confirmed cases per million people in Taiwan is 18.8, placing the nation at No. 168.
Taiwan’s success in fighting COVID-19 was due to its relatively flexible regulations and strict border controls, he said, adding that the nation did not issue stay-at-home orders or order general business shutdowns.
Its success was mainly due to the public being cooperative and accurate disease information being made transparent, he said.
Taiwan has expanded its testing capacity from about 500 tests per day to more than 6,000, Chen said.
The number of COVID-19 tests for each confirmed case in Taiwan was 164.9 as of Thursday, which ranks the nation third behind New Zealand at 250.4 and Australia at 213.9, he said.
As the domestic COVID-19 situation is under control, the center has launched the bilingual Web site “Crucial Policy for Combating COVID-19” (COVID-19臺灣防疫關鍵決策網) (https://COVID19.mohw.gov.tw) to share Taiwan’s efforts in fighting the outbreak, including a timeline of major events and response policies.
The frequency of the CECC’s news briefings would also be reduced from once a day to once a week starting this week, Chen said.
‘NEW LIFE HAS COME’: A total of 939,090 people voted to remove Han Kuo-yu from office, more than the 892,545 votes he won to become mayor in 2018 Kaohsiung residents in a recall vote yesterday overwhelmingly voted to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from office. The result made Han the nation’s first special municipality head to be recalled, just a year-and-a-half after he won a surprise victory over a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had run the city for two decades. The vote was 939,090 in favor of recall and 25,051 against, with a 42.14 percent voter turnout, Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed. There are 2,299,981 eligible voters in the city, the data showed. At least 25 percent of
People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday. The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said. “As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove
SAFETY RISK: The government is working to categorize countries based on their COVID-19 cases and prevention efforts, which would determine quarantine periods The government plans to rank countries based on their COVID-19 risks to determine how to treat tourists and other travelers from those nations once Taiwan reopens its borders, but it is still working out the categories, a top health official told lawmakers yesterday. “We would divide countries around the world into several categories. One category would comprise those countries with very few confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as New Zealand and Palau. Travelers from the countries in this category would only need to practice self-health management,” Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a Legislative Yuan seminar hosted by
CASH BOOST: Foreign spouses with residency permits are also eligible for the coupons, which can be bought at post offices or linked to digital payment options Stimulus coupons for Taiwanese and foreign spouses with residency permits can be ordered starting on July 1 and can be used from July 15 to Dec. 31, the Executive Yuan said yesterday. Aimed at boosting domestic spending, the coupons worth NT$3,000 (US$100.04) are to cost NT$1,000. “For our consumers, this is a very good deal as they get three times as much value for their money,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told a news conference in Taipei. While the coupons are to have a wide range of uses, including at department stores, restaurants, book stores, night markets, beauty and hair salons, hotels, and to