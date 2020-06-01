Americans awoke yesterday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Tens of thousands marched peacefully through streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Monday last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
However, many demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell: Vehicles and businesses were torched. The words “I can’t breathe” were spray-painted all over buildings. A fire in a trash bin burned near the gates of the White House.
Photo: AP
The fury sparked by Floyd’s death was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left millions out of work and killed more than 100,000 people in the US, including disproportionate numbers of black people.
“We’re sick of it. The cops are out of control,” protester Olga Hall said in Washington. “They’re wild. There’s just been too many dead boys.”
People set fire to squad cars, threw bottles at officers and busted windows of storefronts, carrying away TVs and other items, even as some protesters urged them to stop.
Photo: AP
In Indianapolis, Indiana, multiple shootings were reported, including one that left a person dead amid the protests, adding to deaths in Detroit, Michegan, and Minneapolis in the past few days.
In Minneapolis, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8pm curfew took effect on Saturday night to break up the demonstrations.
At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia, and at least four police vehicles were torched.
Photo: AP
In New York City, dangerous confrontations flared repeatedly as officers made arrests and cleared streets. A video showed two New York Police Department cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators who were pushing a barricade against one of them and pelting it with objects. Several people were knocked to the ground. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.
“The mistakes that are happening are not mistakes. They’re repeated violent terrorist offenses, and people need to stop killing black people,” Brooklyn protester Meryl Makielski said.
Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Georgia; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.
Photo: Reuters
Few corners of the US were untouched, from protesters setting fires inside Reno’s city hall in Nevada, to police launching tear gas at rock-throwing demonstrators in Fargo, North Dakota. In Salt Lake City, Utah, demonstrators flipped a police car and lit it on fire.
By daybreak, cleanup had already began in Nashville, Tennessee, along Broadway Street after protesters broke windows, lit fires and destroyed light poles. Police said in a tweet that at least 30 businesses were damaged.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday night appeared to cheer on the tougher tactics, commending the National Guard deployment in Minneapolis, declaring: “No games!” and saying that police in New York City “must be allowed to do their job!”
Photo: Reuters
Former US vice president Joe Biden condemned the violence as he continued to express common cause with those demonstrating.
“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” Biden said.
SECURITY CONCERNS: The Telecom Technology Center ran black-box tests for the Executive Yuan on devices and software from Chinese, US and South Korean firms Network devices from several Chinese manufacturers are insecure and allow personal information to be leaked, testing commissioned by the Executive Yuan has shown. A variety of devices and software, including apps, from Chinese, US and South Korean manufacturers that are used by government agencies at the central and local level were subjected to black-box testing — in which the functionality of an application is examined without knowing about its internal structure, an information-security official said yesterday on condition of anonymity. The Telecom Technology Center conducted the tests, which simulated cyberattacks, to determine their resilience to the attacks, the official said. The center
Americans awoke yesterday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets. Tens of thousands marched peacefully through streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Monday last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. However, many demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell: Vehicles and businesses were torched. The words “I can’t breathe” were
The nation marked its 49th day with no new domestic COVID-19 cases yesterday, and there were no new imported cases, but that does not mean the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) can relax its attention, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday in Tainan as he and a team of health officials wrapped up a weekend visit to the city. The visit is part of the center’s efforts to promote domestic travel under the “new disease prevention lifestyle.” Among the 442 confirmed cases, 423 have been released from isolation and 12 people remain hospitalized, Chen
EXTRA INVITATIONS: Russia, Australia, South Korea and India would be asked to a later summit dedicated to countering China, Donald Trump said US President Donald Trump has been forced to cancel a planned face-to-face summit of G7 leaders this month and now wants to host an expanded meeting in September dedicated to countering China to which Russian President Vladimir Putin would be invited. Trump on Saturday announced that he had canceled the June meeting, which he had billed as a symbol of the US “transitioning back to greatness,” after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told him in a telephone call that she saw the summit in Washington as a health risk. Hundreds of security staff, journalists and officials also attend the two-day summits. Reports suggest