US lawmakers and officials are crafting proposals to push US companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China that include tax breaks, new rules and carefully structured subsidies.
Interviews with a dozen current and former government officials, industry executives and members of Congress show widespread discussions underway — including the idea of a “reshoring fund” originally stocked with US$25 billion — to encourage US companies to drastically revamp their relationship with China.
US President Donald Trump has long pledged to bring manufacturing back from overseas, but the spread of COVID-19 and related concerns about US medical and food supply chains dependency on China are “turbocharging” new enthusiasm for the idea in the White House.
Photo: Bloomberg
Trump on Thursday signed an order that gave a US overseas investment agency new powers to help manufacturers in the US.
The goal is to “produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, and that includes medicines,” he said.
However, the administration remains divided over how best to proceed, and the issue is unlikely to be addressed in the next fiscal stimulus to offset the coronavirus downturn.
Both Republicans and Democrats are crafting bills to decrease US reliance on China-made products, which accounted for about 18 percent of imports last year.
“The whole subject of supply chains and integrity of supply chains ... does have a greater place in members’ minds,” US Representative Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said on May 7.
The medical supply chain and defense-related goods are top of the list.
“Coronavirus has been a painful wakeup call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies,” US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said on Friday.
He is expected to issue a new bill this week.
US Senator Josh Hawley, another Republican, is pushing for local content rules for medical supply chains, and “generous investment subsidies” to encourage increased domestic production of a range of goods and components.
US Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would bar sale of some sensitive goods to China, and raise taxes on US companies’ income from China.
A bipartisan bill introduced by US Representative Anna Eschoo, a Democrat, and US Representative Susan Brooks, a Republican, would commission a panel to recommend ways to cut drug supply reliance on China.
US Representative Mark Green’s “SOS Act” proposes funding takeovers of vulnerable US firms critical to national security.
A controversial idea being floated would allocate as much as US$25 billion to firms that make essential goods to move production home, ensuring that even products far down the supply chain were sourced domestically, two administration officials said.
No lawmaker has publicly embraced it, but several congressional aides acknowledged it is part of the broader discussions.
However, given longstanding concerns about the government setting “industrial policy,” the notion of subsidizing industry directly is polarizing, even among Trump’s top advisers.
About two-thirds of Taiwanese do not identify as Chinese, a survey released on Tuesday showed. The US-based Pew Research Center found that 66 percent view themselves as Taiwanese, 28 percent as both Taiwanese and Chinese ,and 4 percent as just Chinese. The telephone poll of 1,562 people, conducted last year, has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The results are consistent with other polls showing that people in Taiwan increasingly identify only as Taiwanese, Pew said. Younger generations in particular have developed a distinct identity, with 83 percent of respondents younger than 30 saying that they do not consider themselves Chinese,
‘WIND IS BLOWING’: European lawmakers have called on their health ministers to request the World Health Assembly let Taiwan’s Chen Shih-chung participate Taiwan has not received an invitation to the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is to be held virtually from Monday next week, and all of the nation’s diplomatic allies, except the Vatican, have tendered proposals to the WHO backing Taiwan’s bid for participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. In the past, some of the nation’s allies chose not to make formal appeals and instead made remarks at the decisionmaking body of the WHO, but this year those that could make proposals to back Taiwan’s WHA bid have all done so, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安)
The US Senate on Monday passed a bill that asks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come up with a strategy to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA). The Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan legislation, which was introduced by US Senator James Inhofe, cochair of the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, on Jan. 29 last year and passed by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on June 3 last year. The bill directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization,” and to present a report
MILESTONE: The minister of health urged the public to keep practicing disease prevention measures, while thanking the nation’s nurses for keeping Taiwan safe Yesterday marked the 30th day with no new local cases of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan, while 372 people have been removed from isolation after recovering, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. “Our local communities are generally safe, as no domestic cases have been reported in 30 days,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at a daily news conference in Taipei. However, people should continue to follow personal protective measures, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, observing cough etiquette, washing their hands frequently and staying at home if they feel ill, Chen