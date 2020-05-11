Twenty-two international airlines have corrected the way they refer to Taiwan on their booking Web sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in response to a written inquiry by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉).
Beijing in 2018 began requiring airlines that fly to Chinese airports to refer to Taiwan in their booking systems as “Taiwan, China” or “Taiwan Area.” Although there are still 39 airlines that refer to Taiwan in one of these two ways, 22 companies have corrected their systems to refer to the nation as “Taiwan,” Chiu said on Saturday, citing the ministry.
However, it would not reveal the carriers’ names out of concern that China might again pressure them into reversing course, the ministry said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
In January 2018, China demanded that US hotel chain Marriott International Inc change its Web site and mobile app, which at the time listed Taiwan as a country, the ministry said, adding that a number of other companies also came under pressure afterward.
In April 2018, Beijing started to demand that international airlines add the word “China” after any reference to Taiwan in their systems, giving them 30 days to make the changes, which was later extended to July 25, the ministry said.
China threatened the airlines, saying that it would employ legal measures to “punish” them if they did not comply and would seek “administrative penalties” against them, it said.
Many major carriers, including Air Canada, British Airways PLC, Air France and Lufthansa AG, complied with China’s demands, but some maintained a flexible approach rather than outright compliance, it added.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China in July 2018 said in a press release that 44 international airlines had fully complied with Beijing’s demands on how they referred to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, but that there were still four US airlines that had not implemented sufficient changes.
It would review the situation and decide whether to enact “civil aviation administrative procedures,” the agency said at the time.
There is an opportunity now to approach airlines about rectifying how they refer to Taiwan, as the worldwide aviation industry suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and Taiwan has been successful in keeping the disease at bay, Chiu said.
Increasing praise and support for Taiwan, alongside growing antipathy toward China, have been evident in the US’ and European countries’ support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, he said.
The ministry should seek to take advantage of the current situation to counter Chinese pressure on Taiwan on the international stage, he said.
Taiwan’s flag carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), should take the lead on the issue by removing the word “China” from its name, he said.
TIANANMEN-LEVEL BACKLASH: An internal Chinese report by the CICIR concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 crackdown US President Donald Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning. Economic destruction and the US’ massive COVID-19 death toll are driving a government-wide push to move US production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead, current and former senior US administration officials said. “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
NOT LOCAL: One is a student who returned from the US aboard a flight with others who later tested positive and the other was from the naval supply ship ‘Panshih’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19: a student who returned from the US and another crew member of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 438. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported case (No. 437) is a woman in her 30s who had studied in the US since Jan. 30 and returned to Taiwan on April 9, without symptoms. She was first placed under 14-day home quarantine and then under home isolation on April 11 after it was learned
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced that nearly 90 percent of the space needed to hold a vote on whether to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been secured, after city agencies limited voting space. The Kaohsiung Education Bureau and Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau previously said that they would limit space in schools and temples to be used for the vote, citing COVID-19 prevention measures. The vote is to take place on June 6. The CEC yesterday said that of the 1,823 venues it hoped to use, 1,622 have so far been secured — a total of 88.97 percent of