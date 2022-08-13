The menu at The Canteen in southwest England doesn’t just let diners know how much a dish costs. They can also check its carbon footprint.
The carrot and beetroot pakora with yogurt sauce is responsible for just 16 grams of CO2 emissions. The aubergines with a miso and harissa sauce with tabbouleh and Zaatar toast caused 675 grams of carbon dioxide.
As customers weigh their options, the menu at the vegetarian restaurant in Bristol includes a comparison with a dish that it does not serve: the emissions from a UK-produced hamburger.
Photo courtesy of Heatheronhertravels.com
“Three kilos for a burger, wow! I can’t believe it,” exclaimed Enyioma Anomelechi, a 37-year-old diner sipping a beer outside in the sunshine.
The menu notes that a real beef burger’s emissions is “10 times the amount of its vegan alternative.”
The carbon footprints of businesses and consumers have come under growing scrutiny as countries scramble to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.
The Canteen became last month the first restaurant to agree to put its carbon footprint on the menu under a campaign spearheaded by UK vegan campaigning charity Viva!
The restaurant’s manager, Liam Stock, called the move a way to “see what we are doing; to understand and improve ourselves.”
The average British person has an annual carbon footprint of more than 10 tonnes, according to UK government figures.
Britain has set the ambitious goal of reducing harmful emissions by 78 percent by 2035, compared with 1990 figures, in order to meet its international climate change commitments.
Switching to a plant-based diet is one of the most effective ways for an individual to reduce their carbon footprint, experts from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in April.
The livestock industry replaces CO2-absorbing forests with land for grazing and soy crops for cattle feed. The animals also belch huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
Whether diners will let carbon footprints influence their order choices remains to be seen, but Stock said the menu innovation has stoked interest and support.
“In England if you’re a big chain restaurant, it’s the law that you have to have calories on (the menu),” he said. “But a lot of people are saying ... they’re more interested in carbon.”
While Anomelechi noted the “huge” difference in emissions between a hamburger and other dishes, he said he did not necessarily want to be burdened with knowing his order’s calorie count or carbon footprint.
“When I go out to eat I just want to enjoy,” he added, noting he would be more inclined to change his ways when grocery shopping.
Laura Hellwig, campaigns manager at Viva!, said the carbon footprint figure should become compulsory.
“We are in a climate emergency and consumers have to be able to make informed choices,” said the activist. In her view, “most people would actually choose for the planet” if confronted with a comparison between the carbon footprint of a meat-based meal and a vegan dish.
Stock said he knew his restaurant’s dishes would score low carbon footprints, as most of his ingredients are sourced regionally.
“We didn’t have to change anything,” he said, while admitting some surprises, such as learning that imported spices drive up emissions.
To calculate the dishes’ footprints, The Canteen sent its recipes and the source of the ingredients to a specialized company called MyEmissions.
It is able to calculate the carbon impact from “cradle to store,” taking into account farming, processing, transport and packaging.
“If I was choosing between two dishes, maybe depending on how hungry I was, I might choose the one with a lower footprint,” said Nathan Johnson, a 43-year-old diner at the restaurant. That day, he opted for the chef’s salad, which racks up 162 grams of carbon.
Another diner, 29-year-old Emma Harvey, also backed the idea of increased awareness of carbon footprints “and the ethical effects of the food that we’re eating.” “We have to incorporate things (like) that into everyday life,” she said.
Chris Findler says that the introduction of neural machine translation software has reduced the demand for human translators. “I am pessimistic about the future of traditional translation jobs,” says Findler, a lecturer of translation and interpretation at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU). Online translators such as DeepL Translator, Yandex and Babylon offer accurate translations in dozens of languages, which means that a human translator may no longer be necessary for some jobs. Machine translation software’s growing influence is irreversible. Translation software can utilize artificial neural networks and large databases in order to accurately predict sequences of words and provide nuanced expressions
Among the Amis people around Chenggong Township (成功) in Taitung County there is a story of a place called Malaulau, ma being a prefix and laulau, meaning “withered.” In fact, that is the old name for Chenggong in Hoklo (more commonly known as Taiwanese): “Malaulau” (麻荖漏) is taken from the Amis word. What does that name refer to? In Amis oral histories, it is the place where a massive wave struck Chenggong, killing many people. The wave was quite localized and Amis communities to the north have no legends of that event. The east coast south of Yilan has good protection
Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 Chiang Kuo-ching (江國慶) denied raping and murdering a little girl until the very end, but on Aug. 13, 1997, the 21-year-old was executed by firing squad — less than a year after his arrest. The Air Force soldier refused to eat his last meal, and sent a final letter to his father maintaining that he confessed after being tortured. The letter also contained a list of the officers who had framed him. “I will definitely become a malicious spirit, so I can exact revenge on those who
When Zuo tested positive for COVID-19 while working as a cleaner in one of Shanghai’s largest quarantine centers, she hoped it wouldn’t be long before she could pick up the mop and start earning again. But four months on, she is still fighting to get her job back — one of scores of recovering COVID patients facing what labor rights activists and health experts say is a widespread form of discrimination in zero-COVID China. Using snap lockdowns and mass testing, China is the last major economy still pursuing the goal of stamping out the virus completely. Those who test positive, as well