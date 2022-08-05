Highlight: Taipei Veggie Fest

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





Carnivores beware: there will be no meat found on Tiger Mountain tomorrow as the Taipei Veggie Fest (台北素食生活節) returns for the third year with an extravaganza of live music, art performances, workshops and vegetarian / vegan food and drinks.

“Climate change, the pandemic, monkeypox, are we getting the message?” organizer Sean Scanlan says. “The best thing we can do for the planet is to change our diet. I’m not saying do it forever, just try it for one day.”

The eclectic music lineup will be rocking the two stages until late at night, featuring many familiar faces from last year. More than 20 food and beverage vendors will provide Indian, Mexican, Malaysian and Middle Eastern offerings as well as pizza, hand-crafted steamed buns, kombucha and of course desserts. Stalls will also offer a variety of crafts, clothes and other eco-friendly products.

All sorts of meatless goodies will be served at tomorrow’s Taipei Veggie Fest. Photo courtesy of Taipei Veggie Fest

Many of the performers are vegetarian too. Rock trio Mudskipper’s (彈塗人) lead singer and guitarist Billy Walshaw has been meat-free for 15 years, ever since he heard the 1985 album Meat is Murder by The Smiths.

“I’m against factory farming and the unnecessary suffering of animals,” he says. “We can all think about the journey of our food and new ways to live a more natural life that causes less harm to the Earth.”

Be kind to the earth and bring your own plates and utensils. There will be reusable cups for rent for a NT$50 deposit, but single-use tableware is not allowed. Scanlan says he’s been using the same ropes and decorations for nearly a decade.

■ Tomorrow at 2pm, Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Ln 221, Fude St, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號)

■ NT$500 in advance, NT$$600 at the door, free entry for those under 12

■ For more information, visit: bit.ly/3Qmew2v