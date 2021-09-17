Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a predictable and glossy Billy Elliot-like musical of British working-class aspiration that’s nevertheless a joy, is the kind of movie that might have once been made about the trials of coming out as a young gay man.
But such hurdles are already well past Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a confident, proudly out 16-year-old who lives in Sheffield, England. It’s not that he doesn’t have some scars from his childhood. Jamie has a supportive, adoring mother (Sarah Lancashire,) but his homophobic, remarried father (Ralph Ineson) is mostly absent. And at school, there is a boilerplate bully (Samuel Bottomley) who harasses him.
But Jamie, and Harwood’s winning performance, belong to a different, more modern era. Jamie doesn’t just want to be himself. His dreams are larger. While his school class discusses career options, he daydreams a song-and-dance number with “The Jamie Show” in lights, singing “‘Cause baby I’m a hit.” Specifically, he wants to be a drag queen. Jamie’s journey isn’t so much about self-realization as it is about self-empowerment.
Photo: AP
Everybody’s Talking About Me, which begins streaming today on Amazon Prime Video, is an adaptation of a popular West End musical, which itself came from a television documentary: Jenny Popplewell’s Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. As bedazzled as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is, it’s based on a true story.
What’s most disappointing about the film, considering its origins, is just how distant anything like real life feels. From the first moment Jamie slides on a pair of ruby red stiletto pumps, there’s not any doubt things are going to work out for him. Those who stand in Jamie’s way — his father, the school bully and a teacher who defends the school’s code-of-conduct (the great Sharon Horgan, here playing against type and a little underused) — are too two-dimensional to take seriously. Jamie, too, can seem less like a recognizably flawed teen than a shining embodiment of optimism.
No, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie — made by much of the stage show’s creative team, including director Jonathan Butterell in his feature film directorial debut — is more of a straight-forward celebration, a victory lap for the progress made in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ rights. The movie’s most moving section comes after Jamie meets Hugo Battersby (Richard Grant, in fine form), a former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle. He mentors Jamie, discouraging him from using the name “Sandra Banana” and passionately extolling the nature of the role. “A drag queen is someone to be feared,” he says.
But what makes their encounter moving is the sense of time between Hugo and Jamie. In a historical montage, the two visit moments from the last 50 years of the gay rights movement, including the AIDS crisis and the death of Freddie Mercury, while Hugo sings This Was Me. The song, a moving and well-crafted anthem, is begun by Grant but sung mostly by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood. It puts not just Jamie, but the movie, itself, in a broader context.
There are other standout supporting performances. Lancashire, the terrific Happy Valley actor, is a well of authenticity, including in her solo, He’s My Boy. Lauren Patel, as Jamie’s Muslim best friend (and fellow outcast), is also very good. But the movie, naturally, belongs to Harwood. The young actor seems to share his character’s confidence in his own destiny; he’s best in the well-choreographed songs. The film depends perhaps too much on them, but, then again, you don’t turn the music down at a good party.
As the movie steers its way to a familiar finale — prom looms throughout, much as it did in last year’s The Prom — it’s tempting to think the production, in its preference for spectacle and studio-polished singing, is most suited to the stage. But it’s equally tempting to think having an inspiration explosion like “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” streamed directly into 100 million homes isn’t a bad idea, either.
Sept.13 to Sept.19 Fu Pei-mei (傅培梅) leafed through the telephone book and jotted down the address of every prestigious Taipei restaurant she could find. She then mailed out her request: “Seeking famous chefs to learn cooking from, high pay.” A star student from a wealthy family in Japanese-occupied Manchuria, Fu never bothered with cooking growing up. After fleeing her hometown at the age of 15 due to the Chinese Civil War, she eventually ended up in Taiwan, where she held a number of clerical jobs in Taipei. She enjoyed office work, especially since the company provided meals. This was the 1950s, however, and
Last week the Transitional Justice Commission proposed taking down the statue of Chang Kai-shek (蔣介石) at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in central Taipei. It depicted the move as part of a plan for excising markers of authoritarianism from the park. The most important task, the commission said, would be removing the hall’s “axis of worship,” the 6.3m-tall bronze statue of Chiang. Let us hope that if and when that obscenity is finally removed from the memorial, it is placed in the famed Cihu Memorial Sculpture Garden in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), where it can be properly mocked for all eternity. CHIANG,
The pandemic seems to be far from over, but the Post Pandemic Renaissance Theater (PPRT) is getting a head start by putting on its first event last Friday: the first round of the Taiwan Monologue Slam. Ten contestants delivered passionate and nuanced pieces on stage, and the audience voted with their phones for two winners who will advance to the local finals in November. There will be four finals in the next year, and each winner is automatically entered into the World Monologue Games regional finals, bypassing the preliminaries. The goal is to eventually get a Taiwan team to next summer’s games,
As dozens of pro-China lawmakers in Hong Kong’s legislature stood up in May to heap praise on a bill giving Beijing an effective veto over candidates in the city’s elections, only one legislator condemned the move. “Cronyism will be the primary prerequisite for this election,” said Cheng Chung-tai, by then the legislature’s sole directly elected opposition member, after the others had either resigned or been removed. “Corruption is bound to happen,” he told the assembly at the time. By late last month, Cheng had been stripped of his seat by the committee he had criticized, which ruled that he didn’t “genuinely uphold”