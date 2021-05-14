Guitars from Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith as well as autographed memorabilia from The Beatles and even strands of hair from Kurt Cobain are some of the highlights of an online rock ‘n’ roll auction that ends over the weekend.
Six strands of blonde hair from the grunge rock icon are part of a series of Nirvana offerings that also includes a Cobain amp and a rare group-signed blue Stratocaster-style guitar. The hair was cut by a friend in 1989 and the minimum bid is US$2,500.
The Marshall amp has “Kurt” written faintly in the top right corner and was used by Nirvana during the ‘90s, as well as while the band filmed its Live and Loud video. It was later used by Hole and OPM after Cobain’s death. The minimum bid is US$15,000. (A guitar Cobain used for his MTV Unplugged show recently sold for US$6 million).
Photo: AP
The items are part of a slate of rock items being offered up by Iconic Auction, spanning Elvis to grunge. The auction closes Saturday. A portion of proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, a relief fund for live music touring and venue crews who are facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The item with the highest minimum is a collarless, dark blue jacket custom made for Paul McCartney that starts at US$25,000. It was worn onstage over a six-night stand at Bournemouth, England’s Gaumont Theatre in 1963.
Tricia Eaton, East Coast consignment director at Iconic Auctions, said the jacket is one of the Beatles’ earliest stage-worn garments ever to come to market and captures the band pivoting from jeans and leather jackets.
There’s also a copy of Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band signed by McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and a sheet of handwritten Blowin’ in the Wind lyrics signed by Bob Dylan. The album’s minimum is US$5,000 and the Dylan minimum is US$15,000.
Other treasures include band-signed copies of Led Zeppelin II, Queen’s self-titled debut, Bob Marley’s Kaya, Dr Dre’s The Chronic, The Clash’s Give Em’ Enough Rope and Pink Floyd’s Animals. There’s also a silk shirt worn by Elvis.
Cobain’s hair isn’t the only hair in the collection. Locks from Jimi Hendrex and John Lennon are also on offer. Among the 70 or so guitars is one signed by Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne from Black Sabbath and starts at US$500.
Online: www.iconicauctions.com
Sifting through the last week or so of writing on Taiwan in the major media, the original title of this piece was going to be “Three Cheesy Pieces.” But in truth, the flow of effluent from the media exceeds my ability to represent it in a single pithy headline. It seems that the output of bad writing on Taiwan is equal to the square of the amount of attention our island nation receives. TRIFECTA OF TURGIDITY Leading off a terrible 10-day of prose on Taiwan was the The Economist’s piece, “The Most Dangerous Place on Earth” with Taiwan on the cover. The
Who would have thought that Taiwan — just over 100km from China and a few hundred kilometers away from Vietnam, which are the world’s first and second biggest consumers of pangolin scales — would become the last beacon of hope for this imperiled species? In fact, pangolins — from sub-species in Africa all the way down to Indonesia — are the world’s most highly trafficked mammal. Thought to cure anything from HIV to hangovers, ground pangolin scales and pangolin soup (the photos online are difficult to stomach) are expensive delicacies in Vietnam and China, and the rarer the species becomes,
May 10 to May 16 Many elderly people wept as the crowds flooded Raohe Street (饒河街) on May 11, 1987. It had been over a decade since the street was this busy, the Minsheng Daily (民生報) reported. Locals set up altars along the way, praying that the grand opening of the Raohe Street Night Market would reverse their fortunes. It was Taipei’s first night market with government-mandated traffic control hours, banning cars from 5pm to midnight. “This is a great way to manage a night market, and other locales should follow suit,” the article stated. There were still some kinks to
People living in Taiwan’s cities hope for many things. Some might put cheaper housing or quieter neighbors at the top of their wish-list. Quite a few surely dream of more orderly, less congested roads. To get an international perspective — and find out what a specialist thinks could be done to make driving and riding less stressful and the streets safer — I reached out to Chiu Bing-yu (邱秉瑜), a PhD student in City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. Chiu’s research focuses on how the supply of public transportation and land-use planning affect travel behavior, with particular attention