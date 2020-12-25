Turns out the Russians are coming after all.
The Taiwan Russian Club is hosting its annual New Year Charity Concert on Sunday in Taichung, featuring traditional dancing and musical performances by 30 local groups.
Now in its sixth year, the event raises money for Believe in a Miracle, a charity based in Kaliningrad, Russia that aids needy children and their families.
Photo courtesy of Julia Startchenko
“It’s all about Russian people connecting with each other,” Julia Startchenko, an event organizer, said.We’re creating a good image of our country.”
Sunday’s charity concert comes after performances of the Moscow Classical Ballet were canceled in Taipei and Kaohsiung.
Tea and snacks will be available, as will samples of Ukrainian honey. Grandfather Frost — the Russian version of Santa Claus — will be on hand for photos with children.
In addition to violin and piano performances, children will recite classic poems by Alexander Pushkin and other Russian literary icons. In keeping with tradition, the songs have themes of braving the cold winter, loneliness and unrequited love.
“When singing these songs you don’t feel sad,” Startchenko said. “You feel a love for life.”
Members of the Taiwan Ocarina Orchestra, accompanied by children with special needs, will also take the stage.
“It’s more than a concert. It’s about seeing happy people celebrating far away from home,” Startchenko said.
While the songs will be in Russian, she encourages non-Russians to attend as well. It’s a great chance to soak in the culture, Startchenko said.
But for expat Russians living in Taiwan, the event is all about sharing traditions and celebrating a common culture.
“We tried blending in with Americans and Canadians, but we’re not,” Startchenko said. “We’re Russian.”
WHAT: New Year Charity Concert sponsored by the Taiwan Russian Club
WHERE: Tanzi Tourist Orchid Garden, 8, Ln 89, Dafeng 1st Rd, Taichung City (台中市大豐一路89巷8號)
WHEN: Sunday from 2pm to 5pm
DETAILS: Tickets are NT$200 each, but free for families with three or more children and for those with special needs children. For more information, contact Julia Startchenko (09) 1721-1186
