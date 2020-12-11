A year ago this month, Lai Hung-chung’s (賴翃中) Hung Dance (翃舞製作) produced its first Stray Birds Platform (漂鳥舞蹈平台) at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center’s Experimental Theater.
Lai had long wanted to produce such a show to highlight creations by young choreographers working in Taiwan or abroad, as well as display the talents of young Taiwanese dancers, and last year’s two-show production featured eight works, mostly duets and solos, by seven choreographers, including himself.
The works could be new, or ones that have been performed elsewhere, such as choreography or dance festivals.
Photo courtesy of Hung Dance
Lai picked the title “Stray Birds” as a metaphor for Taiwanese dancers and choreographers spreading their wings, flying around the world to perform or compete and then returning home to Taiwan to show what they have learned, much as he has done since founding his company in May 2017.
This year, Lai has both expanded and condensed his vision. The platform has expanded to three shows, with tonight and tomorrow’s performances featuring works by choreographers with a proven track record, but scaled down from seven to four: Lai, Cheng Hao (鄭皓), who has worked with Horse (驫舞劇場) and others; Lin Junyu (林俊余) and Chow Kuan-jou (周寬柔). Sunday features a line-up of seven fledgling creators, including some graduate students at the Taipei National University of Arts, who will by vying for awards.
Tonight and tomorrow’s shows run about 60 minutes, with no intermission. Lin’s piece is entitled A Pillow Song (床邊歌), Cheng’s is Copy for Go Around (兜圈), Chou’s is called The end of the room and Lai titled his duet Hug.
Photo courtesy of Hung Dance
Sunday’s show runs just over 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission and an awards ceremony at the end. It features works by Kang Hao-chu (康皓筑) and Lo Pei-tzu (羅珮慈); Liao Chien-yao (廖健堯), Lu Ting (呂莛), Liao Szu-wei (廖思瑋), Yeh Huan-chun (葉喚軍) and Hsu Wei-po (許瑋博).
■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm
■ Taiwan Traditional Theater Center’s Experimental Theater (臺灣戲曲中心小表演廳), 751, Wenlin Rd, Taipei City (台北市文林路751號)
■ Tickets are NT$800 for tonight and tomorrow; NT$600 for the young choreographers’ showcase on Sunday, available at the National Theater Concert Hall and Eslite ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com and convenience store ticket kiosks
