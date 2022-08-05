[ LETTER ]

‘Do things right’

On Sunday, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokeswoman Chiang I-chen (江怡臻) said that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) campaign slogan, “Do things right,” was plagiarized from New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜). A friend of mine laughed his head off upon hearing the ludicrous news. One cannot help but admire the KMT’s “ingenuity” for coming up with such a notion.

First, “Do things right” is a common expression heard by people at home, on campus or in group activities. Consequently, it is by no means a “monopolized” or “patented” expression that could be used by a select few.

The expression is far from a quote of some grand master of management, but the most mundane, down-to-earth language. The KMT is devious enough to claim it as its own, turning anyone who uses it into a copycat. The interesting thing is, the standard for plagiarism seems to be established by the KMT, that it alone could make the call.

It is no wonder that the KMT is continuing with its mudslinging, given that DPP Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien’s (林智堅) thesis has already been sent for review by the judiciary.

Second, “Doing things right” is not a slogan, but carrying out one’s promise. While Hou has almost turned the expression into his personal catchphrase, did he actually deliver on his promises?

With Hou’s COVID-19 pandemic prevention policy, for example, the public had been misled into believing that New Taipei City was well-prepared for any situation, as Hou had previously proposed various measures, such as lockdowns, pre-emptive measures and mobile hospitals.

However, after the outbreak, New Taipei City has shown that it was far from prepared: It had a shortage of quarantine stations, pitiful at-home COVID-19 test kits (compared with other cities) and the highest number of COVID-19 cases day after day. The funny thing is Hou’s disease prevention policy was given a high rating by fellow KMT members.

The most baffling thing is the En En (恩恩) case remains unsolved, yet the KMT considers Hou’s performance as “Doing things right.” Perhaps this is the KMT’s idea of doing things right?

Wu Jung-chi

Taipei