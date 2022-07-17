Abe’s death and lessons for Taiwan

By Huynh Tam Sang





Not only was he well-known as the founding father of the Indo-Pacific strategy and the architect of the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between the US, Japan, Australia and India, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has also been hailed by democracies worldwide for his leading role in the global anti-China campaign, notably through his strong support for Taiwan’s expansion of its diplomatic outreach.

After the assassination of Japan’s former leader during an election campaign in the Japanese city of Nara, political figures in the Taiwanese government and people from all walks of life of the island democracy offered condolences on Abe’s passing.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Abe’s rock-solid and warm support for Taiwan would be remembered, underscoring that Taiwan lost a true friend and a steady advocate.

The assassination has raised alarm globally, with the killing described as “an assault on democracy and an act of barbarism.”

Amid the resurgence of ethnonationalism and authoritarian advances, the loss of a strong democratic supporter and practitioner such as Abe is truly a major loss for Taiwan.

Abe’s historical positioning and multiple aspects of his political thinking and practices demonstrated his foreign-policy axis, which many people regard as “anti-China and pro-Taiwan.”

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in post-World War II Japan and regarded as the most outstanding leader of the period. He was also a leading advocate of Taiwan’s political and diplomatic advance.

Abe invested tremendous intellectual and practical effort to supporting Taiwan. When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its most severe, he expedited donations of “friendship vaccines” to help Taiwan when supplies were tight. He also stood out as an advocate of Taiwan’s full international participation.

When security concerns in the Taiwan Strait mounted, Abe worked tirelessly with like-minded powers in the Quad to tout the strategic importance of defending the nation against Beijing’s aggression.

Abe’s actions are by no means strange or novel to Taiwanese. His legacy of forging ties with Taiwan should be appreciated.

Peace-loving people in Taiwan might know Abe’s astute advice, but what should they do?

Abe went to excessive lengths to promote his all-round vision for the future of democracy, with Taiwan an indispensable constituent. In the words of Abe, “democracy is forever young,” and “when there is a threat over Taiwan and its democracy, it is a dire challenge to all of us.”

Abe also pointed out an imperative task for Taiwanese leaders: defending Taiwan’s democracy by spreading the “faith across the globe in democracy” because “weakness invites provocations.”

Taiwan should not rest because democracy has prevailed over authoritarianism or because an increasing number of countries are voicing support for it against China’s aggressive actions. Instead, Taiwanese leaders and citizens should keep their eyes open amid the growing split between democratic nations and autocratic regimes, the erosion and backsliding of democratic governments, and the growing might of authoritarian powers.

Of the 137 nations the Bertelsmann Transformation Index tracks, only 67 are democracies, while the number of autocracies has risen to 70.

A wave of populists are also putting democratic institutions and civil society to the test, especially in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make things worse, a comeback of “might makes right” has been much more evident. Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and China’s intimidation of smaller claimant states in the South China Sea are two pieces of clear-cut evidence.

Challenges to democracies are here to stay with repressive practices in Belarus, Turkey and Azerbaijan, ongoing crises in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, and the militarization of politics in some Southeast Asian nations to name a few.

As for Taiwan, concerns remain with the growing assertiveness of China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing’s provocation when nations support Taipei and Taiwan’s status at international organizations.

While Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was on a five-country tour of the Pacific and Southeast Asia, he sent a warning to Taiwan and the US, saying that abandonment of the “one China principle” would bring “dark clouds or even ferocious storms.”

The US was “trying to play the Taiwan card to disrupt and contain China’s development,” Wang said.

Standing tall and proud is a must for Taiwan, if the nation wishes to navigate challenges from its giant neighbor.

In the words of Abe, “a prouder Taiwan will become a stronger guardian of our common values, and it will be in the best interest of Japan, the US and indeed the entire world.”

While it is demanding for Taiwan to stay strong in the face of China’s tactics to isolate and infiltrate its society, a solidified democratic Taiwan could have a long-lasting impact on the resolution of democracies to bolster their performance and courage to stand unwavering amid authoritarian intimidation.

In addition to strengthening Japan-Taiwan ties and taking a swipe at Beijing’s aggressive actions, Abe also underlined the need to form a trilateral alignment between Washington, Tokyo and Taipei.

The core reason for the alignment between the three like-minded partners is because they “have one common important agenda,” Abe said, adding that the three countries should never lose “faith in freedoms, in human rights, in the rule of law.”

Abe even went further by calling on Tokyo and Washington to relinquish the policy of “strategic ambiguity” to better support Taiwan militarily and prevent the possibility of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan.

Hence, Taiwan and regional powers should share democratic practice and widen the boundary of democratic alignment with countries in the Indo-Pacific and European powers.

Abe’s conceptual ideas for a democratic alliance in the event of uncertainty should not be neglected by those who have watched great-power politics with prudence. Democratic powers should step forward in line with Abe’s legacy to provide concrete support for Taiwan amid the rise in Beijing’s assertive actions to coerce Taipei.

Abe is also remembered for his foreign policy activity, with efforts to strengthen ties with the Quad and viable plans to boost Japan’s engagement with Southeast Asia. The time is ripe for the Tsai administration to elevate its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on Southeast Asia, perhaps with an upgrade to its New Southbound Policy.

An upgrade should include a clear soft-power posture with the inclusion of Southeast Asian migrant workers, the reinvigoration of medical diplomacy and annual dialogues between young leaders in Taiwan and ASEAN covering timely topics such as economic, cultural, security and technological issues.

Respectful words for Abe’s personality and political career are well-deserved, but Taiwan and like-minded countries should transform Abe’s visionary posture into concerted actions and upgraded security policies to defend democracy and support Taiwan comprehensively.

Abe’s dream for a more secure Indo-Pacific region is far from complete. It is up to regional powers to make it happen.

Huynh Tam Sang, who has a doctorate from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, where he is an international relations lecturer, is a research fellow at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation and a nonresident WSD-Handa Fellow at the Pacific Forum.