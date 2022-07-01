People are speculating about Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) next move, given that his final term as mayor ends at the end of the year. As chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko on Sunday last week joined party members at Yilan County’s Luodong Night Market (羅東夜市) to drum up support for the party’s candidates in the nine-in-one elections in November.
Asked whether he would run for president in 2024 or back a candidate in a coalition with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Ko said in a livestream interview that any strategy takes time to plan and carry out, then added that Taiwanese should elect him president in 2024 because he can bridge the political divide between the KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This is the only way to transform Taiwan into a united country, instead of a nation plagued by deep political fissures, he said.
DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) wrote on social media that voters would decide with their ballots whether Ko, who is quick to use unsavory and provocative language against his political enemies, is the “solution” or the “troublemaker.” Other Internet users said that the Taipei mayor had slapped himself in the face, after he had attacked the ambition of former Taipei mayors who thought about running for president.
Becoming Taipei mayor has often been regarded as a stepping stone to the presidency, as in the case of former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).
If Ko wishes to follow in his predecessors’ footsteps, he should first assess his performance over the past eight years. Ko has been considered a political chameleon, shifting his position from the green camp to the white camp and now to a white-tinged-with-red affiliation. He began the eight years as a political neophyte with pro-DPP leanings. He then introduced a new party into Taiwan’s political arena, intending the TPP to transcend the DPP and the KMT. Ko also seems to have pro-China leanings, such as demonstrated by his proposal to construct a bridge linking Kinmen (金門) and China’s Xiamen (廈門), which raised concerns about national security and had people questioning his ideology.
Ko has always been rated at the bottom of approval ratings. In retrospect, city residents might have difficulty recalling any of Ko’s contributions and achievements from his tenure as mayor. For example, the Taipei Dome is not expected to open before Ko leaves office. He has been unable to complete a single line in Taipei’s metro system, while Chen completed three lines in his tenure and Ma completed four in his.
Speculation that the TPP could collaborate with the KMT in the upcoming elections could have some truth to it, as Ko has focused his indignation on DPP politicians, while giving KMT members and their policies a pass. Ko’s blurring of the differences between the TPP and the KMT is said to be a way to turn pan-blue supporters white.
This kind of political maneuver might be shortsighted and utilitarian, but it shows that Ko is a cunning politician who can turn matters to his own advantage without winning over the public with leadership success or beneficial policies.
The Jumbo Floating Restaurant was a landmark in Hong Kong for nearly half a century. The palatial restaurant, with its pastiche Chinese architecture and neon lights perfectly encapsulated the territory’s beguiling balance of East and West, tradition and modernity. It was a feature backdrop in numerous Hong Kong films. However, forced to close amid the stringent COVID-19 lockdown policies of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and denied financial support from her government, the floating temple to Cantonese gastronomy was towed from its mooring in Aberdeen Harbour this month by its owners with its planned destination not released. On June
Opinion polls show that Taiwan’s judicial system and law enforcement “enjoy” low approval ratings among Taiwanese. In spite of data showing low crime rates, many Taiwanese drivers have faced aggressive driving, unprovoked road rage, road blocking and unmotivated police officers. Some criminals seem to consider themselves above the law, which is not completely wrong. Reports about so-called “road blocking” can be found in newspapers or on YouTube. An example of this is when “road rowdies” block a vehicle on a road, get out of their vehicle and start to attack the occupants of the blocked vehicle — often attacking in a
Ned Price, spokesperson of the United States Department of State, is a Twitter influencer at the exalted “celebrity/macro” rank. So, even though it was well after working hours on Friday evening, May 20, 2022 — as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared for President Biden’s first presidential trip to Asia — Ned Price was sure of an audience as he “tweeted” the following message: “The PRC continues to publicly misrepresent U.S. policy. The United States does not subscribe to the PRC’s ‘one China principle’ — we remain committed to our longstanding, bipartisan one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act,
An April circular by the Chinese Ministry of Education on student admission criteria at Tibetan universities has been harrowing and discriminating to say the least. The circular said that prospective students must state their “political attitude and ideological morality” to be considered for admission. It also said that students should not be involved in religious movements and students who are proficient in Marxist theory should be preferred. Since Beijing started occupying Tibet, it has meticulously introduced policies to dismantle the Tibetan education system, which is closely tied to its rich monastic tradition, and has even pulled students from Afghanistan and eastern