Taiwan’s university admissions results have just been released. There are still 117 vacancies for courses in medicine, and the shortfall in students throughout Taiwan has exceeded 10,000, an increase of more than 4,000 compared with last year.
The Joint Board of College Recruitment Commission explained this phenomenon by saying that the overall number of applications this year was down by about 4,000 from last year, and the 1,023 international students starting a course in Taiwan was lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I believe that the most important factors were the difficulty of the math section of the General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT) university entrance examination, leading to a huge drop in the number of students passing the screening to enter top-tier universities, as well as the lack of flexibility in the design of the admissions threshold.
It is generally accepted that this year’s GSAT math section was tough, perhaps the most difficult there has ever been. As a result, only about 700 students taking the test received full marks, and only about 1,500 received a top ranking, representing only 2 percent of the students taking the test, compared with 20 percent of students making the top grade last year.
This means only 10 percent of the students made the top grade this year compared with last year. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that there were not enough students to fill the vacancies in Taiwan’s top-tier universities.
The vacancy rate at the top universities this year ranged from 10 percent to 22 percent. National Taiwan University (NTU) alone had 176 places unfilled.
There is clearly an issue with the system, and this hurts the applicants’ rights.
As the university admissions system has been designed with fixed thresholds — with high thresholds for Chinese, English, math and natural sciences at NTU and National Chengchi University (NCCU) — fewer students make the top grade and therefore apply for two departments.
However, many students prefer NTU over NCCU. This is where the shortfall happens.
Last year, when the math section was too easy, too many students achieved top grades, and a ridiculous situation occurred in which high scorers could not get into the university of their choice.
The solution lies in maintaining a consistent level of difficulty in the exams.
However, it would be better if the rigid five-threshold system for the two highest tiers were abandoned and instead be used as a reference point for applications. A floating design of the top percentage of candidates who apply for a given university could be adopted. This would reduce the effects of differences in exam question difficulty and avoid issues relating to quotas.
Chung Pang-yu is an adjunct assistant professor at National Kaohsiung Normal University’s department of education.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Over the weekend, a war of words broke out between Washington and Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, turning the annual powwow into less of a dialogue and more of an exchange of angry monologues. During an address to delegates at the summit on Sunday, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) did not mince his words: “Let me make this clear: If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for
There has been a lot of global media frenzy about Taiwan’s security in recent weeks. Experts have debated what lessons China might be drawing from Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine. Pundits grew excited when President Biden declared in Tokyo that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked. Yet, below this exuberant froth, policy discussions in the United States, Asia, and Europe have remained relatively steady. I have had an opportunity to interact with senior officials and diplomats from all three of these regions in recent weeks, as well as a range of business executives. They all have unanimously
Today is the one-month anniversary of the church shooting in Laguna Woods, California. The North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association (NATPA), founded in 1980 and consisting of college professors and professionals, expresses serious concern regarding the tragic incident that targeted a Taiwanese-American congregation on May 15. We call for peace and attention to the hate crime imposed on innocent American citizens. The NATPA condemns any form of violence and the spread of China’s agenda through aggression inflicted on Taiwanese Americans. According to the Orange County sheriff, the gunman, a Chinese immigrant, was politically motivated by the hatred and violence messages promoted by
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to destruction and displacement, and has taken the lives of thousands of civilians, and yet Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to describe it as a “special military operation.” Small, but strong and determined Ukraine has admirably fought back the mighty Russian power, to the surprise of its authoritarian admirers. The West’s indirect support of Kyiv, and especially the shipment of sophisticated arms, ammunition and weaponry, has rendered the lethal power of the Russian artillery ineffective. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? How is it relevant and important to Taiwan vis-a-vis its mighty authoritarian neighbor