The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to destruction and displacement, and has taken the lives of thousands of civilians, and yet Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to describe it as a “special military operation.”
Small, but strong and determined Ukraine has admirably fought back the mighty Russian power, to the surprise of its authoritarian admirers.
The West’s indirect support of Kyiv, and especially the shipment of sophisticated arms, ammunition and weaponry, has rendered the lethal power of the Russian artillery ineffective.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? How is it relevant and important to Taiwan vis-a-vis its mighty authoritarian neighbor China? Is the Ukraine war a continuation of the Cold War, which divided the world into two blocs of democratic or autocratic regimes?
The authoritarian regime in Moscow might have been irritated by Ukraine’s desire to be an independent and democratic nation, and uphold values such as liberty, freedom and rule of law. These values, combined with close cultural ties to Russia, would have been discomforting or even threatening to the Russian government, which has scant regard for democratic values. Taiwan has a resonance with Ukraine’s predicament.
Taiwan has developed a distinct, democratic identity since its first democratic presidential election in 1996. As it last year celebrated the silver jubilee of its successful democratic experiment, state power has been seamlessly transferred back and forth between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party.
The success of Taiwan’s democracy warranted celebration on a grand scale, even though the silver jubilee was unfortunately not observed with the fanfare that it deserved. The celebration of the success of democracy reinforces the belief in democratic values. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index last year ranked Taiwan eighth, with a score of 8.99, ahead of South Korea and Japan. Taiwan’s ranking, accorded by a credible organization, proves former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) wrong when he says that Taiwan is slowly degenerating into an “illiberal democracy.”
However, Taiwan’s leaders have to guard against challenges such as disinformation campaigns by authoritarian regimes and its agents to sabotage and divide democratic countries. The Asia-Pacific region’s vibrant democracies pose a threat to the “exalted positions” enjoyed by totalitarian leaders.
Taiwan has a legacy of resistance and struggle. Commemorating the scars of such struggles is essential to create a national identity.
These scars become the emotive symbols of culture and create common consciousness among a nation’s citizenry.
The biggest scar in Taiwan’s history is the massacre of thousands of innocent protesters that started on Feb. 28, 1947, when the then-KMT regime violently suppressed a protest under orders from Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who told his generals to “kill them all, keep it secret.”
The 228 Incident marked the beginning of a massive slaughter of Taiwanese. The atrocities that followed stand as a unique symbol of struggle, leaving searing memories in the nation’s collective consciousness.
A network of memorials to commemorate the scars of struggle throughout the nation would help crystallize the solidarity that is critical to Taiwan’s nation-building process.
The low-key, sullen celebrations to commemorate the crackdown is surprising, and does not fit the respect and reverence for the heroes who laid down their lives for Taiwan. Their sacrifice demands a year-long commemoration to recall the events leading to the uprising and the sacrifices made to rekindle the memories, as well as to inspire a new generation of Taiwanese.
The culturalization of the Incident would help construct a cultural identity based on memories and help with the completion of Taiwan’s nation-building process.
Taiwan’s Generation Z, mostly born after 1996, are referred to as “children of democracy.”
Teenagers have since the 1990s been introduced to Taiwan’s liberal and democratic political culture.
The experiment of democratization has over the past 26 years forged a strong civic identity, in stark contrast to China’s authoritarian model.
This powerful cohort of almost 4.75 million, now aged 15 to 30, have a critical role in maintaining and upholding Taiwan’s democracy.
Fortunately, the “children of democracy” have increasingly weaker ties with China.
Living in an age of information driven by the Internet, younger Taiwanese see China for what it is, which has hardened Taiwan’s identity.
The disconnection from China is further accentuated by Beijing’s aggressive campaign against Taiwan in international forums and targeted attacks of its international allies.
The “children of democracy” are mostly influenced by Western educational standards and liberal values, which have enabled a distinct, democratic political identity to evolve in Taiwan, despite sharing ancestry, language and cultural practices with China.
At the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Saturday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said via teleconference that Taiwan is determined to defend itself and its democratic way of life.
Irrespective of political ideologies, all the nation’s political parties across its spectrum should unite to defend Taiwan’s democratic identity, and reinforce its collective consciousness by celebrating its struggles and scars.
The future warriors of Taiwan’s freedom culture will be the “children of democracy.” They will defend the nation against China and decide Taiwan’s future.
Rajagopal Devara is a Taiwan Research Fellow in National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute for Development Studies.
There has been a lot of global media frenzy about Taiwan’s security in recent weeks. Experts have debated what lessons China might be drawing from Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine. Pundits grew excited when President Biden declared in Tokyo that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked. Yet, below this exuberant froth, policy discussions in the United States, Asia, and Europe have remained relatively steady. I have had an opportunity to interact with senior officials and diplomats from all three of these regions in recent weeks, as well as a range of business executives. They all have unanimously
Over the weekend, a war of words broke out between Washington and Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, turning the annual powwow into less of a dialogue and more of an exchange of angry monologues. During an address to delegates at the summit on Sunday, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) did not mince his words: “Let me make this clear: If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for
Taiwan has been in the spotlight at the Shangri-La Dialogue this year, with officials and delegates voicing worries over escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. At the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shared their long-term vision of security in the Taiwan Strait, and of regional countries working together to safeguard multilateralism and upholding a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida said that “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait ... is also of extreme importance,” while Austin underlined Washington’s commitment to “providing Taiwan with the military means to defend itself in accordance with
During his visit to the US, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) met with Republican US Representative Steve Chabot of Ohio, who is cochair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus. Early this year, a Chinese newspaper criticized KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信), calling him a “secret Taiwan independence advocate” for meeting with Chabot when he visited the US. By choosing to meet with Chabot, Chu again stepped on Beijing’s toes. One cannot help but wonder: Is he switching to a “pro-US, anti-China” line? Chabot has long been a firm supporter of Taiwan in the US Congress. While taking part in an