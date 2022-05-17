The US on Friday hosted the second Global COVID-19 Summit, with at least 98 countries, including Taiwan, and regional alliances such as the G7, the G20, the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) attending.
Washington is also leading a proposal to revise one of the most important documents in global health security — the International Health Regulations (IHR) — which are to be discussed during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) that starts on Sunday.
These two actions highlight the US’ strategic move to dominate the global health agenda and return to the core of governance, with the WHA serving as a stage for its leadership.
Since US President Joe Biden took office, Washington has actively participated in the setting of the global health agenda, taking the lead in debates and discussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revision of the IHR.
The key points of its proposed amendments to reform the IHR are: establish a Universal Health Periodic Review mechanism; authorize the WHO to inform the world directly of risks when a state party is unwilling to provide verified information; a state party should state the reason if it refuses technical assistance from the WHO, and the WHO should notify all members of the situation; a state party should state the reasons for refusing to allow the WHO to carry out onsite assessments, and the WHO should notify members of the situation; and establish a Compliance Committee to review state parties’ compliance with the agreement, and the WHO Secretariat should inform the WHA about all relevant actions each year.
The amendments proposed by the US — from the investigation of the origin of the pandemic to a member state’s obligation to notify the WHO and compliance reviews — are clearly targerted at China. By constructing a more efficient and transparent global health governance model, there would be no way for Beijing to shirk its responsibility, and in discussing this issue, the WHA would become the stage for the US to show its power.
Just a week before the WHA starts, the US hosted the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which revolves around “ending the acute phase of the pandemic and preparing for future health threats” to discuss health system issues in the COVID-19 era, such as pharmaceutical materials (oral antivirals and oxygen), the global logistics system and infrastructure.
Under the powerful action and leadership of the US, this summit has become the highest level of global COVID-19 discussion platform outside the UN General Assembly and the WHA, with the first summit held in September last year. Given that the discussions at the UN General Assembly and the WHA still focus on the governance system and overall reform, the US-led agenda is more practical and closer to the needs of countries, making it easier to build strong partnerships.
These series of actions by the US highlight two trends. First, the conflict between the US and China has been more concretely staged in various fields, and global governance during the COVID-19 era is no exception; and second, the US intends to deal with the “China factor in the UN.” Leading the COVID-19 summit and calling on major countries to join it are pre-emptive moves outside of the UN system that manifest the US’ ambition.
In addition, the US has not given up on increasing its presence and power in setting the WHO agenda, which can be seen in its active leadership in discussions related to the pandemic treaty and its leadership in revising the IHR. While regaining the mantel of leadership, the US is also committed to creating a model of global health governance that is dominated by democratic partners in order to contain Beijing’s “China Anti-epidemic Model” propaganda in the health field.
Taiwan, as a like-minded country, should take advantage of the situation to consider what meaningful contribution it can make as the US works to return to a dominant role in global health governance and highlight the importance of its participation in the US’ ambitious agenda.
Lin Shih-chia is executive director of the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan and a former legislator. Wu Yi-chin is director of the foundation’s Global Health Research Center. Ting Wei-ming is an associate research fellow at the center.
Even clumsy communicators occasionally say something worth hearing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example. He has of late been accused of muddling his messages in support of Ukraine and much else. However, if you pay attention, he is actually trying to achieve something huge: a global — rather than “Western” — alliance of democracies against autocracies such as Russia and China. By accepting that mission, he has in effect taken the baton from US President Joe Biden, who hosted a rather underwhelming “summit for democracy” in December. That was before Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, when rallying the freedom-loving nations
Ideas matter. They especially matter in world affairs. And in communist countries, it is communist ideas, not supreme leaders’ personality traits, that matter most. That is the reality in the People’s Republic of China. All Chinese communist leaders — from Mao Zedong (毛澤東) through Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), from Jiang Zemin (江澤民) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) through to Xi Jinping (習近平) — have always held two key ideas to be sacred and self-evident: first, that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is infallible, and second, that the Marxist-Leninist socialist system of governance is superior to every alternative. The ideological consistency by all CCP leaders,
In the past 30 years, globalization has given way to an international division of labor, with developing countries focusing on export manufacturing, while developed countries in Europe and the US concentrate on internationalizing service industries to drive economic growth. The competitive advantages of these countries can readily be seen in the global financial market. For example, Taiwan has attracted a lot of global interest with its technology industry. The US is the home of leading digital service companies, such as Meta Platforms (Facebook), Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft. The country holds a virtual oligopoly of the global market for consumer digital
Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) on Saturday expounded on her concept of replacing “unification” with China with “integration.” Lu does not she think the idea would be welcomed in its current form; rather, she wants to elicit discussion on a third way to break the current unification/independence impasse, especially given heightened concerns over China attacking Taiwan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has apparently formulated her ideas around the number “three.” First, she envisions cross-strait relations developing in three stages: having Beijing lay to rest the idea of unification of “one China” (一個中國); next replacing this with