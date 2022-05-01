Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) “air-conditioning for every classroom” (班班有冷氣) project has installed more than 184,000 air-conditioners in all 3,500 public elementary, junior and senior-high schools nationwide ahead of schedule.
Su on Monday visited Heh Sheng Primary School (鶴聲國小) in Pingtung City, where he announced the project’s completion to all 22 cities and counties across Taiwan in a videoconference, saying that he hopes students will be more comfortable in the classroom.
With extreme weather occurring more frequently, summers in Taiwan are also becoming hotter than before, making classrooms without air-conditioning unbearable for many students, whose learning efficiency would no doubt be affected by the heat.
While working at Xin Sheng Elementary School (新生國小) in Taipei, I managed to get air-conditioning installed in classrooms with the help of the parents’ association 10 years ago.
It is good for students and teachers to have air-conditioning in the classroom, but if schools do not plan ahead, once it is on, it could become the start of many problems. Schools need to plan ahead for the following issues before turning on their air-conditioning units.
First, schools should consider the potential energy costs that are attributed to using air-conditioning, as well as maintenance and replacement expenses for the units.
Schools should be able to sustainably meet the government’s policy goals through careful planning. Otherwise, school administrators might quarrel over the fees, as even a good policy can lead to unfortunate results.
Second, schools should install “smart meters” to monitor electricity consumption, to ensure that they do not exceed capacity, and to avoid paying a penalty to Taiwan Power Co.
When the air-conditioning is used, it should be turned on grade by grade to avoid a circuit overload. Different grades can even turn the air-conditioning on and off in rotation to save energy.
Smart meters can also alert schools to excessive power consumption, so they can lower the load in a timely manner to avoid penalties.
Third, when air-conditioners are turned on in the classroom, teachers should pay close attention to students’ health. For example, they should remind students not to enter or leave air-conditioned classrooms frequently, and to wipe sweat off themselves or change their clothes before entering the classrooms after physical education courses or outdoor activities, to avoid getting sick from sweating in the cold.
There might be some students who do not like air-conditioning, and schools should respect their choice, no matter their reasons. Through communication and planning, students who dislike air-conditioning can be seated in places where the airflow is weak, or other arrangements can be made to accommodate them.
Through these efforts, the “air-conditioning for every classroom” policy can succeed, and be supported by parents, students and teachers.
Tsai Jr-keng is a retired elementary-school principal.
Translated by Eddy Chang
I have written earlier in the Taipei Times (“Rights must be preserved even during a pandemic,” April 18, page 8) that rights must be preserved even during a pandemic. In principle, authorities are entitled to subject people to restrictions such as mandatory quarantine. However, they must never forget the fundamental democratic principles of proportionality, necessity and human rights concerns. Since the beginning of the pandemic, numerous international and regional organizations have issued valuable statements and advice to states on how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic while remaining a democratic state respecting the rule of law. They encouraged states to adopt human
As Russia’s illegal war to exterminate the nation of Ukraine slogs into its third devastating month, it has yielded many lessons China can apply to its future war against the nation of Taiwan — and that Taiwanese can exploit for their defense and survival. For China, the most important lesson of Russia’s stark military failures is that like Russia, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) quest for hegemony rests on a brittle and fatal hubris. Vladimir Putin envisioned his war to conquer Ukraine as a stepping stone to political-military hegemony in at least Eastern Europe and the Baltic states. But several key failures
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, China — with the world’s third-most powerful military — is flexing its muscles on this side of the globe. The Chinese state-run Global Times on Saturday released a video to promote China’s aircraft carrier program, which conspicuously hinted at the launch of a third Chinese naval carrier. The South China Morning Post reported that the People’s Liberation Army Navy planned to launch the new carrier on Saturday, but it was postponed as the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai delayed the shipping of essential components. Utilizing shipbuilding expertise gained from constructing the aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong,
When the Solomon Islands switched recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019, severing 36 years of diplomatic relations, Beijing’s motive appeared to be nothing more than part of its broader strategy of diplomatically isolating Taiwan. The Solomons was the seventh country to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, leaving it with just four diplomatic allies in the Pacific region. However, last month, a secret draft security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China was leaked onto social media, indicating that there might be more to Beijing’s wooing of the Solomons than initially met the eye that