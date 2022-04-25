Supply chain disruptions and logistics backlogs caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in major Chinese cities have affected the operations of Taiwanese companies there, which could weigh on export orders in the coming months, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday. Although some Taiwanese businesses in China are preparing to reopen factories, returning to full capacity would take time, as travel in some cities remains restricted, while only a few people have been cleared to work and resources are limited, the ministry said.
The Chinese government’s rigorous “zero COVID-19” policy to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 with rolling lockdowns in key economic hubs, such as Shanghai and Kunshan, has almost paralyzed global industrial supply chains ranging from auto parts to electronics components and consumer products. An American Chamber of Commerce survey this month showed that 82 percent of US businesses in China said they had slowed or reduced production due to a lack of workers and supplies amid the lockdowns, while 86 percent said supply chain disruptions had affected their operations.
On Friday, Voice of America’s Chinese-language service reported that Shanghai’s lockdown has affected more than 3,000 South Korean companies that rely on China for parts. South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee is considering policies to offer more assistance to companies seeking to move their operations home. South Korean economic and trade experts quoted in the report said that supply chain flexibility would become the core of the new government’s economic security policy, and that South Korea’s economy would inevitably decouple, to a certain degree, from China.
Like Taiwan, South Korea’s economy is highly dependent on exports and the Chinese market. While a complete break from China in terms of trade might be a far-fetched idea, greater decoupling is in line with South Korea’s economic needs: Seoul would welcome a diversified supply chain, considering changes in China’s business environment, and hostilities between Beijing and Washington.
Shanghai’s lockdown and its consequences are only a manifestation of global supply chain problems. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a major flaw of globalization: that it is risky for dozens of countries to concentrate production in a single nation. While cross-border trade would remain important to the global economy, and China still has a major role to play as a consumer and producer of goods, the pandemic has reminded governments of the importance of risk diversification. World Bank president David Malpass earlier this month said that countries are working to diversify their supply chains and reduce their dependence on China, which is “probably good for everyone.”
Low cost is not necessarily a factor for supply chain realignment, but countries with key technologies are more likely to attract investment. In other words, global supply chains would be differentiated by quality and technology. An obvious example is that of Taiwanese server makers, who have over the past two to three years moved production of high-end models home, while producing low-end models in China or elsewhere.
Moreover, countries increasingly want to be part of value systems shared by like-minded nations, and the world economy will likely develop into blocks centered on major powers such as the US and China. Against this backdrop, the world would see supply chain realignment characterized less by concern over production costs, and more by risk controls, the assurance of critical technology and shared values.
To commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and to show Washington’s staunch support for Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan on April 10, but she postponed her trip to Asia after testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwanese authorities sent their sincere regards to Pelosi upon hearing the news. If Pelosi can still visit upon her recovery, Taiwanese would no doubt be charmed by her avid support for the nation after meeting this “feisty grandma” firsthand. In 2019, when the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office held a reception on Capitol Hill in
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva on Thursday last week was the first destruction of a major warship in combat since the Falklands war 40 years ago, when the UK and Argentina lost large surface ships in the cold waters of the South Atlantic. For the Russians, you would have to go back to World War II to find a comparable loss. How will this dramatic event affect the war in Ukraine, and what are the lessons for navies worldwide? I have toured Russian ships on several occasions (including in Sevastopol before the Russian invasion), and the surface ships
The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 28, a meeting at which Taiwan’s return as an observer is becoming increasingly possible. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain McKeon has clearly articulated to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the US supports Taiwan’s attendance at the meeting with observer status, along with a continued investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. This shows that Washington continues to pursue Taiwan’s interests, and that there remains a chance for Taiwan to attend the WHA meeting, despite not having yet received an invitation. McKeon is
With the war in Ukraine, we have seen a shift in how the West’s strategic ambiguity posture might affect geopolitical outcomes. Ambiguity might have its value in confusing the enemy into how the US would respond to any acts of aggression against its partners, but the Ukraine invasion shows that the concept of ambiguity also has its limits. Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of US foreign policy over the past few years, including Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Ukraine through supposed proxy forces, and China’s military buildup and encroachment