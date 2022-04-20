As we enter an age of cognitive warfare, a look through the Twitter accounts of Chinese diplomats during the past week provides a fascinating insight into the minds of Chinese government officials.
It shows that “wolf warrior” diplomacy is still the order of the day in Beijing, and that Chinese propagandists are desperately seeking to alter the narrative as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) increasingly illogical and inhumane “zero COVID-19” policy plunges China deeper into the abyss.
The Twitter page of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) provides an excellent case study. Zhao’s regular briefings at the ministry are laced with anti-Western rhetoric and sarcastic punditry, often delivered with a carefully practiced contemptuous smirk.
A pinned posting at the top of Zhao’s Twitter page shows a distorted map of the world, with whole continents and nations removed, leaving just North America, Western Europe, Australia and Japan. The accompanying text reads: “The international community you always hear about.”
The transparent attempt to discredit the international consensus against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine is amplified by a posting by Chinese Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang (張美芳). A cartoon shows a group of children pushing a large dumpster with the letters “NATO” on its side, brimming with machine guns and rocket launchers, over the edge of a cliff. It is as unclear as it is unsubtle. Is it China’s official position that NATO, a defensive alliance, is the aggressor in an invasion initiated by Russia?
Zhao has also reposted several videos, posted by other Chinese diplomats, of a 26-year-old black man resisting arrest and then being fatally shot by a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last week. One of the posts features the strapline: “Thanks to the good human rights situation in the US, this young man can never breathe!”
Zhao and his colleagues’ brazen attempt to stoke racial tension in the US is reinforced by the cover image at the top of Zhao’s page, which shows five multiracial hands placed on top of one another in an act of solidarity, and an overlaid text which reads: “This is a time for facts, not fear. This is a time for science, not rumors. This is a time for solidarity, not stigma.”
Zhao and his colleagues’ posts range from clunky propaganda to mendacious trolling and on to the sublimely ridiculous — sometimes displaying a level of ineptitude that beggars belief and that results in a self-defeating own-goal for China.
For example, an infographic Zhao reposted on Friday contrasts the respective GDP of “Taiwan Province” with China’s Fujian Province from 1950 to the present day, using an animated line graph. As the graph moves forward in time through the calamitous Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, Fujian Province’s GDP flatlines, while Taiwan’s launches into the stratosphere.
While the intention is clearly to brag that Fujian Province overtook Taiwan’s GDP in 2019 (if Chinese economic statistics are to be believed), the historic yawning divide between the two economies is a damning indictment of Beijing’s misrule.
Interspersed between the distinctly undiplomatic attacks are posts carrying images and videos displaying a highly sanitized view of China. Pristine countryside vistas are juxtaposed with ultra-modern cityscapes, feats of engineering and thrusting skyscrapers — and tagged with phrases such as “amazing China” and “a secret fairyland.”
The modus operandi is obvious: Accentuate every negative aspect of democratic nations and societies, while simultaneously amplifying every scrap of positive news and information from China.
Whether they realize it or not, China’s diplomats have been reduced to propagandists, forced to peddle flimsy lies and prop up a morally bankrupt and increasingly irrational regime.
The controversy over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport involving Hong Kong actor Wong He (王喜), an inbound passenger from the UK who had a nosebleed during a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test, highlighted many aspects of pandemic management. Undoubtedly, mandatory tests at the airport prescribed by the Central Epidemic Command Center should be followed, but no medical process should involve a level of force such that the person bleeds. The gentle sample-taking procedure does not warrant shoving a long stick deep inside the nasal passageway in an intimidating, unprofessional way. The health worker was
On Wednesday last week, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh told an online news conference that Hong Kong is no longer an international flight hub due to the government’s restrictions on inbound flights and its requirements for passenger quarantine. “It’s effectively off the map now, and I think it’s going to be difficult for Hong Kong to recover,” Walsh said. “It’s going to lag significantly behind the recovery that we’re seeing elsewhere and has led to a tough time for all airlines operating there.” Walsh’s remarks were undoubtedly a warning sign to Cathay Pacific Airways, which is based in Hong
Relations between Taiwan and Poland are on an upward trajectory. Since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, we have witnessed the close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Polish institutions aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian people affected by the war. Additionally, the recent inauguration of the Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, led by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), is an important step toward further institutionalization of relations between Taipei and Warsaw. Consequently, these recent positive developments provide an opportunity to identify obstacles that still hinder bilateral ties and explore new avenues for Taiwanese-Polish
The recent passing of Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) marks the end of an era, the era of three Taiwanese colonial greats, namely Su Beng (史明), Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and Peng. These greats did not grow up in a vacuum and so it is ironically appropriate that the special exhibit, “Lumiere, the Enlightenment and Self-Awakening of Taiwanese Culture,” is currently touring Taiwan. The exhibit presents the purpose, goals and works of the Taiwan Cultural Association, founded on Oct. 17, 1921, and shows the strong developing homegrown Taiwanese identity and desire for democracy (then representation in the Japanese Diet) that Su (Nov.