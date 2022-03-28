At the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the media predicted a potential “decapitation strike” from Moscow. An in-depth discussion of the issue seems necessary in Taiwan.
There are many ways of launching a decapitation strike, which seeks to assinate a national leader. Such an approach was often used by the US in its conflicts, and could be a quick move for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) if it attacks Taiwan.
London’s Sunday Times on March 3 published a report headlined: “Volodymyr Zelenskiy survives three assassination attempts in days.” It said that Russia had dispatched not only troops to Ukraine but also the Kremlin-backed paramilitary Wagner Group along with Chechen special forces for decapitation strikes. Luckily, Zelenskiy escaped all three attempts.
Despite Russia’s failure to kill Zelenskiy, Ukraine must remain extremely vigilant.
“Decapitation” is a military term for the use of ballistic and precision-guided missiles to assassinate a national leader or destroy a presidential office, to demoralize and severely weaken an enemy.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has repeatedly held military exercises at its Zhurihe Training Base in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, during which it used a scale replica of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei to simulate a decapitation strike.
Russia has the world’s second-most powerful military, with state-of-the-art satellite systems, advanced weapons and the latest hypersonic missiles. It would not be difficult for Moscow to conduct a decapitation strike against Kyiv through an air raid, as the target and location of the strike are clear and definite.
It has also been reported that Zelenskiy has not left his office since the war’s outbreak late last month.
Take for example the third day of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 26, when it launched missile attacks on Ukrainian military facilities and major cities. Zelenskiy appeared in the plaza in front of the presidential office and filmed himself vowing to defend his country to the death.
It is evident that the Ukrainian presidential office, which holds significant symbolic meaning for Ukrainians, is not the first choice or locked target of Russian attacks. Otherwise, as Russia is capable of firing hundreds of missiles to destroy military bases across Ukraine, it is surely capable of destroying the building where the Ukrainian president works.
Avoiding Zelenskiy’s death or the destruction of the Ukrainian presidential office is the result of international factors external of Russia and internal political pressure. As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the so-called “special military operation,” his strategy is to use war to force Ukraine to the negotiation table, not eradicate the country.
The purpose of Russia’s supposed decapitation attempts was to hijack Zelenskiy, not assassinate him, but as tension mounts during a continued war, whether Russia attempts other decapitation methods is a possibility.
In Taiwan’s 2020 Han Kuang exercises, the military simulated strikes against PLA and Chinese secret agents targeting the Presidential Office Building and other central government agencies in Taipei’s Boai Special Zone (博愛特區), while training for countermeasures against the CCP’s hijacking of the Taiwanese president. From the situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, the scenario set in the Han Kuang military drill is not impossible.
Yao Chung-yuan is a professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry
In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), who is known for his pro-China stance and proposed a “unification” referendum in 2007, has made surprising remarks regarding Taiwan’s national security. In an article published this week, Tsao said that Taiwan could only achieve long-term peace by adopting a “two-state theory.” As most of those endorsing the theory have previously been pro-Taiwan politicians, Tsao’s theory, while not original, is indicative of a consensus forming among Taiwanese and of how the global community regards the nation. In 1999, Taiwan’s first directly elected president, Lee Teng-hui (李登輝),
After striving to contain the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan finally saw its first day of no local cases in more than two months. As a result, the government is expected to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions, but such easing must be done in stages, without repeating Hong Kong’s mistakes. Despite a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate exceeding 70 percent, Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The territory’s experience shows that having two shots only reduces the number of severe Omicron cases, but provides little protection against infection. Many people in Taiwan regard the nation’s vaccination coverage rate as the
Undoubtedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has provided Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) with the biggest opportunity in disguise to scrutinize the reaction of the international community. For Xi, it comes at the right time and, to some extent, as the only point of reference for his own permutation and combinations of “unification” tactics toward Taiwan. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has put forward the best worst-case scenario for Xi for assessing miscalculations, and the kind of responses and countermeasures that one can expect from the international system. Unlike for any other leader, the lessons Xi can draw from the