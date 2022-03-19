The West has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Moscow and providing financial aid, intelligence and weaponry to Kyiv.
However, it has stopped short of dispatching troops.
On the surface, financial sanctions and countermeasures focused on trade might not seem to be a strong deterrent for Russia, but China is watching these events unfold with serious concerns.
The Russian economy is heavily dependent on raw materials. Due to a lack of competitiveness in its industrial and commercial sectors — an important factor in creating global trade value — Russia’s gross national product is much lower than that of China’s.
However, it is another story during wartime. Depriving citizens of brand-name clothing or video games does not impede Russia’s ability to fight, which requires food and fuel to run its steel industry.
Russia is a food-and-oil-producing country. Even if international trade is blocked, causing the value of the ruble to collapse, its military can continue operating to a high degree with the domestic redistribution of materials.
Russia is also able to bypass sanctions by relying on China, since the scale of the Chinese economy is much larger than its own. This is also why the sanctions are not biting as much as they otherwise would have. No wonder the West is frustrated by Beijing’s complicity with Moscow.
What scares China is that its situation is completely different from Russia’s. The Chinese economy, which is highly integrated with global markets, would be devastated by the kind of trade and financial sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia. China is a food-and-oil-importing country, and it would immediately face shortages should international trade be cut off. The size of the Chinese economy is also so large that it can hardly rely on any other economy to overcome the effects of sanctions.
Since food and fuel supplies are stable in Russia, anti-war demonstrations there pose little threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Should China face such severe trade and financial sanctions, many factories would close, resulting in massive unemployment. Serious food and fuel shortages following an unemployment crisis could lead to revolts across the country, possibly causing the kind of descent into chaos that accompanied the collapse of Chinese dynasties throughout the China’s history.
More fundamentally, Taiwan’s strategic position is quite different from Ukraine’s. Some “surrenderists” claim that the West would abandon Taiwan if it fails to defend itself, in a repeat of the US giving up on South Vietnam. Such beliefs betray a basic understanding of strategy.
Kuwait was defenseless before Iraq’s invasion in 1990, but just two days after the the country’s fall, the US quickly restored its defenses, leading to the first Gulf War. The US in 2003 again invaded Iraq, resulting in the capture and execution of then-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.
In terms of Kuwait’s strategic importance, it had the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves and was rescued. In comparison, Taiwan is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing country, and its strategic position geographically is too significant to be abandoned.
Still, as the defenseless Kuwait relied primarily on the US, the country was severely damaged by the wars. Thus, Taiwan should enhance its military defenses to deter China’s aggressive ambitions with complete war preparedness.
Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.
Translated by Eddy Chang
While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
Is US President Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy a continuation of his predecessor’s vision? Yes, but the US Indo-Pacific Strategy the Biden administration publicized last month communicates a more comprehensive stance on Taiwan. In the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy, then-US president Donald Trump considered Taiwan Washington’s “like-minded partner.” Biden’s strategy made the bold claim that Taiwan is one of the US’ “leading regional partners.” This recognition has helped enhance Taiwan’s status, as Taipei is now on par with Washington’s medium-sized partners, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and others. Essentially, there is continuation and reinforcement in the Biden administration’s approach
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms