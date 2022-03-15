Ukrainians have been putting up fierce resistance to Russia’s invasion, demonstrating their valor and dignity to the world.
With NATO and the US holding back their troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin had thought he could quickly seize Ukraine by means of superior military force.
Reports of the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers holding off an attack on Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, bolstered their resolve to defend their country, thereby creating new challenges for Russian troops.
Aside from their united resolve, Ukrainians’ ability to repel Russia’s invasion has much to do with their extensive weapons training. Consequently, when the Ukrainian government distributed guns to those who were willing to take up arms against Russia, citizens immediately formed a unit of force.
As China has never been shy of showing its expansionist tendency, there might come a time when Taiwan has no choice but to enter into war. Rather than be caught unaware, Taiwan should prepare.
As military conscription and length of service cannot be reformed at short notice, and as arms procurement and developing one’s own artillery takes time, Taiwan’s priority should be training reserve soldiers and cultivating citizens’ immediate combat capabilities.
In simple terms, Taiwan should focus on training citizens at regular intervals to use modern weapons. The goal should be for citizens to know how to fire different weapons and how to deter an enemy. This policy should be implemented immediately.
The Ukrainian government has no qualms about distributing guns to its citizens because they possess the knowledge and skills to use them.
However, because of strict arms control laws, most Taiwanese have not even seen a gun, let alone handled one.
If the government does not train its citizens how to use modern weapons, there would not be much sense in handing weapons to those who are willing to take up arms for their country.
Teaching citizens how to use modern weapons is a most important step in Taiwan’s preparation for war.
Lai Hsin-yang is an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Chinese Literature at National Taipei University.
Translated by Rita Wang
