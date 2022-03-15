The Liberty Times Editorial: Ukraine offers lessons in defense

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukrainian soldiers and regular citizens alike are exhibiting fierce resistance under the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Although Russian forces have made progress along Ukraine’s southern coast, intensified the offensive on major cities and stepped up attacks on civilians, the plan to swiftly seize Kyiv has gone awry.

So far, Taiwanese are waiting to see what the government can learn from this war, described as the most significant European war since 1945, and one that could rewrite geopolitical order.

The Ukrainians’ fighting spirit and iron will has been inspiring throughout the world. Days before Russian troops crossed the border, Ukrainian civilians had joined several territorial defense units. Valentyna Konstantynovska, a 79-year-old Ukrainian great-grandmother, was shown taking part in civilian combat training and being taught how to use an AK-47 assault rifle.

Since the war began last month, citizens have answered Zelenskiy’s call to defend Ukraine by picking up arms, making Molotov cocktails, setting up roadblocks and digging trenches. Unarmed civilians have been seen trying to block Russian tanks with nothing more than their own bodies.

Meanwhile, retired tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukrainian lawmaker Kira Rudyk and other public figures have pledged to defend their country and demonstrated a steely resolve to fight to the bitter end.

A recent poll showed that 70 percent of Ukrainians believe they will prevail against Russia. Boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, upon enlisting in the Ukrainian army, could not have said it better: “My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt.”

While Ukraine has “special people, an extraordinary people,” it has an outstanding leader as well, he added.

Zelenskiy in 2000 obtained a law degree from Kyiv National Economic University, and starred in the satirical TV series Servant of the People, in which, in an example of life imitating art, he played the Ukrainian president.

Facing invasion from Russia, Zelenskiy and his team have passed up the chance to escape, promising to stay in Kyiv to defend their country, while his wife, Olena Zelenska, has bravely supported her husband while facing the threat of assassination.

As Zelenskiy said in a speech to the European Parliament: “Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness.”

Zelenskiy frequently appears in front of the camera, using traditional and social media to urge citizens to continue fighting. In reply to a US offer of evacuation he said: “I need ammunition, not a ride,” making him a champion of democracy, a symbol of bravery and one of the most respected European politicians since World War II.

“This might be the last time you see me alive,” he said through an interpreter to the European Parliament on a videoconference.

The interpreter appeared to be holding back tears as Zelenskiy received a standing ovation from lawmakers.

There is no doubt that Ukraine has unyielding civilians and a tenacious president. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s flagrant invasion before the eyes of the international community has sparked condemnation around the world.

In response, many countries have imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Russia, which have hit its financial, technology, trade, sports, transportation, culture and entertainment industries, among others.

Treading carefully, NATO has been supplying Ukraine with artillery, ammunition, equipment and intelligence, stopping short of committing troops as it attempts to avoid a larger-scale war.

Demonstrating that Europe stands with Ukraine, Switzerland and Finland broke their neutrality and agreed to enforce sanctions against Russia. Poland and other neighboring countries are taking in refugees, while Baltic states warily watch the war unfolding on their doorstep.

Citizens from around the world have also traveled to Ukraine to join its volunteer army. Taiwan and other countries have shown their support with donations. Demonstrations have taken place throughout the world, while thousands of Russians also took to the streets to participate in anti-war protests.

Taiwan could learn a thing or two from Ukraine’s crisis. Like Ukraine, Taiwan has a belligerent neighbor, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has shown similar ambitions and personality traits as Putin.

United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said that China’s distortion of Chinese history — the claim that Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China’s sacred territory since ancient times — is “an act even more insane than Putin’s invasion,” underlining the necessity that Taiwan prepares for war.

During a visit to Taiwan earlier this month, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that Taiwan needs to display determination and resolve, and make Xi understand that he would pay an “enormous price” were he to decide to use aggression against Taiwan.

When asked about the situation in Ukraine, Pompeo said: “This fear that taking action to defend a friend and an ally is provocative is a mistaken understanding of how you actually deter these bad guys.”

Taking on Russia in a David-vs-Goliath battle, the Ukrainians’ staunch resistance and perseverance has won the respect and support of people worldwide.

From their steadfast leader down to the valorous actions of civilians, Ukrainians’ solidarity has captured global admiration.

However, in the case of Taiwan, there appear to be cracks in the nation’s unity.

Former Chinese People’s Liberation Army intelligence officer Zhen Xiaojiang (鎮小江) was sentenced to a mere four years in prison on charges of organizing the largest Chinese spy ring ever found in Taiwan.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator-at-large Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) was controversially appointed to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee despite his support for the Chinese Communist Party, raising questions about where his loyalty lies.

Narratives that are meant to muddy the waters are being spread in the media, such as comments that support China’s “anti-US, support Russia” stance, or various types of pro-China, anti-US discourse infused with capitulation and defeatism.

Compared with Ukraine, these are telltale signs that Taiwan is suffering from a lack of vigilance and defense, which could undermine its national security and survival. It is high time to arm citizens and soldiers with intellectual defenses.

Further, Ukraine’s military has been using asymmetric warfare so effectively that it has successfully held off Russia’s advance.

Faced with a possible provocation or full-scale invasion by China, Taiwan should not only significantly increase its defense budget, but also make prudent decisions pertaining to the allocation of funds and resources. Domestic defense research and development programs and arms purchases must be pragmatically adjusted, while military strategies and deployments should also be reappraised.

Experts have also suggested reinstating military conscription with a significant duration of service.

Another lesson to learn from the Ukraine war is that every civilian has a role to play in defending their country. It is imperative that Taiwan expand the scope of civilian forces that can be mobilized as part of its efforts to bolster the nation’s reserve forces.

The new, more intensive 14-day reservist training program could enhance the nation’s combat readiness.

As Taiwan’s volunteers are known for their passion and enthusiasm, they should also be mobilized into a network to be activated in the event of a national emergency.

Additionally, the government must work to elevate the military’s pride and status within society so that soldiers can play to their strengths, spend their time in the military productively, and be seen contributing to their country and society.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given Taiwan an opportunity to assess its strengths and weaknesses. To ensure its survival, Taiwan must take immediate action to bolster its national security and defense systems.

Translated by Rita Wang