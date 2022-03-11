Ukraine offers defensive lessons

By Ray Song 宋磊





As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow.

In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles.

The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles.

In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at least 360 Javelin anti-tank missiles from the US.

Stinger missiles can take down enemy helicopters and uncrewed aerial drones. They were used with devastating effect against Soviet military helicopters during the Soviet-Afghan War, when the CIA covertly supplied mujahidin fighters with the weapons.

With the balance in the Taiwan Strait tipped considerably in China’s favor, it is likely that Stingers would play an important role in enhancing the military’s asymmetric air-defense capabilities.

As for the Javelin, it is a heavy-duty “fire-and-forget” anti-tank missile that can destroy modern tanks and armored vehicles with a single hit.

The military purchased the weapons to complement its other anti-tank capabilities, which include, but are not limited to, the BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missile and AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missile.

The Javelin effectively bolsters the military’s anti-tank and land warfare defenses.

Stingers and Javelins are proving to be extremely effective weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, validating the ministry’s procurement in terms of their performance.

Taiwan’s asymmetric warfighting capabilities would be significantly enhanced by these two battle-tested weapons.

That Ukraine continues to resist the Russian military is in no small part due to the high morale and iron will of its people, but the military support provided by NATO is no less a decisive factor.

While Ukraine and Taiwan are different countries, there are points of similarity.

Taiwan faces a rapidly growing Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and while the military can and should continue to make appropriate preparations and weapons purchases, the support and determination of all Taiwanese to defend the nation is equally crucial.

Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

Translated by Edward Jones